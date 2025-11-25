I Visited The Old-School NYC Italian Restaurant Loved By The Rat Pack

Pasquale Scognamillo and his family immigrated from Naples to America in search of a better life. He accomplished this at Patsy's, at an eponymous restaurant he opened in 1944 serving up old world cuisine to his new one. It still endures to this day.

This white table cloth restaurant is a beat off Broadway and shines Patsy's good name in bright, neon lights at 236 W 56th Street in Manhattan. In the eternity of its history, the Scognamillo family has continued to dish out Patsy's classic dishes, carried on from son Joe, and now grandson Sal, who not only serves up delicious plates filled with pasta, seafood and meat, but also a bright smile to his customers, making them feel as if they are a part of his family.

Tasting Table received the rare honor to sit down with Sal to chat and chew about Patsy's rich history past and present. The walls of the restaurant have heard and seen so much, where Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack lived it up and help make the place a must visit, the Yankees celebrated a World Series Championship, and even where the cast of "The Godfather" broke bread as a family for the first time. Its list of famous patrons, from Tony Bennett to the Clooneys and the Stillers, could fill its own book of Who's Who, and even gives Delmonico's a run for its money as a New York dining destination. Pull up a seat, and enjoy this textual feast about this institution that is still serving the Chicken Contadina that Johnny Carson and Brooke Shields loved to eat up, and the stuffed calamari that stuffed both Dom DeLuise and Leonard Nimoy. Buon appetito!