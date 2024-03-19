The Creative Way Vincent Van Gogh Would Pay For Drinks At Parisian Cafes

The famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh wouldn't be the same artist we know and love today if he hadn't moved to Paris in 1886 at the age of 33 – just four years before his untimely death in 1890 in the little town of Auvers-sur-Oise. Van Gogh only stayed in Paris for two years, but his time there was a pivotal turning point in his artistic career. He had initially moved there to live with his brother, Theo van Gogh, who was a successful art dealer living in Montmartre, which was the art district of Paris.

A few years prior to van Gogh's arrival, a plague of insects had descended upon France's vineyards. Because of the short supply, wine became too expensive for most Parisians. Partly because of this shortage, absinthe rose in popularity. The green fairy, as it was called, had been used medicinally as an antimalarial during the French conquest of Algeria in the 1840s. After returning from the war, soldiers introduced the wormwood liquor to French drinking culture.

Van Gogh became a regular at Parisian cafes (what we would today call bars), where absinthe was his drink of choice. Although absinthe was cheaper than French wine at the time, van Gogh was notoriously broke all his life. His brother Theo was essentially the painter's patron, without whom he wouldn't even have had money for paint. Lacking real money, van Gogh would offer still-life paintings of the cafes or their owners to pay off his bar tab. These would often be hung on the cafe's wall.