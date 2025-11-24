What To Use Instead Of Orange Juice In Cranberry Sauce

No Thanksgiving table is complete without a dish of cranberry sauce in the middle. The sweet, tangy condiment stands out as a perfect counterpoint to the many rich, savory dishes that make up the rest of the spread. But for those that can't have orange juice, or simply don't like the taste, it can be difficult to find a good recipe for that favorite sauce. Fortunately, despite it being such a common ingredient in cranberry sauces, there are plenty of excellent substitutes that you can make for that orange juice.

At its most basic, cranberry sauce requires nothing more than cranberries, sugar, and water. Sugar counterbalances the tart berries, and the water helps them to cook down into the thick, jam-like sauce that we all know and love. But there is a reason that oranges are so often considered a secret ingredient for better homemade cranberry sauce. Orange juice adds needed moisture, some of its own sweetness, and a bright aroma — particularly if you use fresh oranges for both the juice and the zest. So, while you can just swap the OJ for plain water, you might find the results a bit flat.

For best results, you'll want to use a substitute that fulfills all of those roles — and maybe adds a few more flourishes of its own. Fortunately, there are a lot of other juices and ingredients that provide similar characteristics to orange juice while also giving an interesting new take — and you don't need to find just a like-for-like swap.