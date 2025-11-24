Add A Splash Of Coca-Cola To This Baked Good For A Uniquely Sweet Twist

Banana bread is one of those comfort foods that can instantly bring you back to childhood as though nostalgia were baked right into it. The basic recipe is all well and good, but sometimes you just want to add some walnuts or chocolate chips to the mix to see what happens. You don't have to stop there, though. Although it may sound like it comes out of left field, making banana bread with Coca-Cola in the mix produces one of the tastiest versions you will ever try. Baking with soda dates back to the Great Depression, and the results speak for themselves.

We've suggested some tips for making the best banana bread, but using soda is new. You won't need more than half to a full cup for a standard loaf. If you're making a boxed version (like our 3-ingredient banana bread recipe), substitute Coca-Cola for the liquid in your recipe (likely to be milk or water). From there you can make it as usual with whatever spices you would normally put in. Remember that cinnamon and vanilla will work well with the flavors already in cola. Extra elements like chocolate chips, walnuts, and pecans also blend in nicely.

One thing to watch out for is your leavening agents. Some recipes only call for baking powder, others recommend both baking powder and baking soda. Because Coca-Cola is acidic, it is going to activate leavening agents sooner than another liquid would. Some people who have tried these recipes pointed out that the bread came out flatter and denser than they wanted, likely because of the cola reacting with the leavening agents, so the bread didn't rise as well as it should have done. Tweak your leavening agents or even try double-acting baking powder.