Add A Splash Of Coca-Cola To This Baked Good For A Uniquely Sweet Twist
Banana bread is one of those comfort foods that can instantly bring you back to childhood as though nostalgia were baked right into it. The basic recipe is all well and good, but sometimes you just want to add some walnuts or chocolate chips to the mix to see what happens. You don't have to stop there, though. Although it may sound like it comes out of left field, making banana bread with Coca-Cola in the mix produces one of the tastiest versions you will ever try. Baking with soda dates back to the Great Depression, and the results speak for themselves.
We've suggested some tips for making the best banana bread, but using soda is new. You won't need more than half to a full cup for a standard loaf. If you're making a boxed version (like our 3-ingredient banana bread recipe), substitute Coca-Cola for the liquid in your recipe (likely to be milk or water). From there you can make it as usual with whatever spices you would normally put in. Remember that cinnamon and vanilla will work well with the flavors already in cola. Extra elements like chocolate chips, walnuts, and pecans also blend in nicely.
One thing to watch out for is your leavening agents. Some recipes only call for baking powder, others recommend both baking powder and baking soda. Because Coca-Cola is acidic, it is going to activate leavening agents sooner than another liquid would. Some people who have tried these recipes pointed out that the bread came out flatter and denser than they wanted, likely because of the cola reacting with the leavening agents, so the bread didn't rise as well as it should have done. Tweak your leavening agents or even try double-acting baking powder.
Boosting that banana bread
Coca-Cola is going to keep your banana bread moist while adding a unique but subtle flavor boost and some extra sweetness. It will not be as intense as you might expect, and when combined with some dark brown sugar it will provide more of a molasses taste to the finished product. If you're not the biggest fan of the flavor of Coca-Cola, do not despair. There are other fun ways that you can play with this idea. Dr Pepper or root beer are also potential substitutions for cola in your recipe.
Coca-Cola has done a good job of helping you figure out what flavors complement its formula already. We have already covered vanilla, which you might put in your banana bread anyway. Cherry can also make a great addition. You could either use a cherry syrup to make a glaze or mix some fresh pitted cherries into the batter. Just be mindful about the moisture content.
Cola flavors also go well with citrus. Think of lime or orange Coke. Those flavors can complement bananas just as easily. For a pronounced flavor punch, zest some citrus into the batter before baking. In lieu of chocolate chips, you could also try some caramel or butterscotch. The richness of those flavors plays well with bananas, but also brings out the sweet caramel notes in Coca-Cola. This is a license for experimentation with Coca-Cola and complementary flavors, and is sure to be a fun way to give your banana bread a fresh new twist.