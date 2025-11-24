The 9 Best Starbucks Drinks Under $5

When you place a Starbucks order the first few times, there's a good chance you'll experience a fair amount of sticker shock. With syrups, additions, and milk substitutions, and even the occasional no water request, Starbucks drinks can go from reasonable to far too expensive very quickly. To help quell the totally preventable sticker shock, I have assembled some of the best Starbucks drinks you can get for under $5.

While creating this list, I aimed to choose drinks that could be ordered in the grande size for under $5, but there are several that have the whole range of sizes under that $5 mark. Please note that price varies greatly from Starbucks location to location. For instance, when I was doing my initial research for this piece, I happened to be on Florida's Gulf Coast, where I found you can get a Cortado for just shy of $5. However, by the time I got back home in Central Florida, the same order had reached $5.75 at my closest location. Since some of the pricier Starbucks locations tend to be my regular stops, I used these locations as my starting point. My hope is that new Starbucks customers, and even ones who have experienced their own fair share of dramatic Starbucks totals, will find something to help save a little bit of money.