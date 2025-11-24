Don't Make This Simple Mistake With Coffee-Based Cocktails

For many, there's nothing better than a coffee-based cocktail, which combines two sophisticated adult beverage categories with complex and complementary flavor profiles. Coffee's notes of roastiness, chocolate, earthiness, and fruitiness make it a versatile and perfect partner for everything from vodka to rum to whiskey. There are many classic, delicious coffee cocktails, including the still-trending espresso martini, the iconic Irish coffee, and the under-the-radar Revolver, but all of them have one must in common when it comes to making them well: using good-quality coffee.

Yes, coffee is an instant cocktail foundation with its complex profile. But you also have to choose and treat that coffee well for good results. One of Tasting Table expert James Hastings' biggest mistakes you can make with coffee cocktails is assuming you can get away with cheap or just not great coffee because you're mixing it with other ingredients. "The powerful flavor of coffee means that it typically forms the foundation of the cocktail," Hastings explained, "so using an inferior brew can lead to weak or unbalanced flavors."

Many sometimes assume the same with cooking wine, but for both wine in food and coffee in cocktails, you will still taste any flaws, and they will ruin the rest of the dish or drink. As Hastings noted, because coffee makes up so much of a coffee cocktail, if it's too bitter, too astringent, or too weak, your entire beverage suffers. If you wouldn't drink a coffee on its own, you don't want to drink it in a cocktail. This doesn't mean your coffee has to be fancy or expensive, just reliable in quality.