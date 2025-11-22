Next Time You Hit A Brazilian Steakhouse, Don't Skip This Juicy Lamb Cut

If you're a fan of grilled meats, you owe it to yourself to go to a Brazilian steakhouse at least once. The sheer number of delicious meats and preparations stands head and shoulders above even a typical steakhouse. From juicy and flavorful picanha cut from top sirloin to smoky linguiça sausage to pineapple grilled with brown sugar and cinnamon, there's something to appeal to everyone on the menu. But don't sleep on the lamb picanha, also called picanha de cordeiro. Even if lamb isn't your usual steakhouse order, this version of the Brazilian classic is a flavor bomb that needs to be experienced.

Tasting Table's Sarah Angileri has dined at some of the best churrascarias in Rio de Janeiro and abroad. She highly recommends picanha de cordeiro as one of the 12 Brazilian barbecue dishes you need to try. This is in part thanks to its high fat content. It's the fat cap in the sirloin that makes beef picanha so delectable, but lamb picanha comes from just above the upper portion of the leg, which also retains a flavorful layer of fat. Once the bone is removed and the meat trimmed down, it's threaded onto skewers with the fat cap still in place to ensure maximum juiciness and flavor as it cooks.

If you're a fan of that rich, almost gamey taste of lamb, this preparation delivers it boldly. The meat is cut thick and grilled over an open flame for that smoky, charred flavor you expect from Brazilian barbecue. The marinade is simple yet effective, typically just some garlic, lemon, salt, and pepper, along with olive oil. This allows the flavor of the lamb to shine through.