Next Time You Hit A Brazilian Steakhouse, Don't Skip This Juicy Lamb Cut
If you're a fan of grilled meats, you owe it to yourself to go to a Brazilian steakhouse at least once. The sheer number of delicious meats and preparations stands head and shoulders above even a typical steakhouse. From juicy and flavorful picanha cut from top sirloin to smoky linguiça sausage to pineapple grilled with brown sugar and cinnamon, there's something to appeal to everyone on the menu. But don't sleep on the lamb picanha, also called picanha de cordeiro. Even if lamb isn't your usual steakhouse order, this version of the Brazilian classic is a flavor bomb that needs to be experienced.
Tasting Table's Sarah Angileri has dined at some of the best churrascarias in Rio de Janeiro and abroad. She highly recommends picanha de cordeiro as one of the 12 Brazilian barbecue dishes you need to try. This is in part thanks to its high fat content. It's the fat cap in the sirloin that makes beef picanha so delectable, but lamb picanha comes from just above the upper portion of the leg, which also retains a flavorful layer of fat. Once the bone is removed and the meat trimmed down, it's threaded onto skewers with the fat cap still in place to ensure maximum juiciness and flavor as it cooks.
If you're a fan of that rich, almost gamey taste of lamb, this preparation delivers it boldly. The meat is cut thick and grilled over an open flame for that smoky, charred flavor you expect from Brazilian barbecue. The marinade is simple yet effective, typically just some garlic, lemon, salt, and pepper, along with olive oil. This allows the flavor of the lamb to shine through.
Why lamb picanha stands out
Lamb used for picanha has good marbling, just like you'd expect from a quality beef cut, but there is a difference between lamb and beef beyond the obvious. The fat in the lamb renders more slowly. Since lamb's fat has a higher melting point than beef, it can take longer to cook down and produce that bold flavor. This is part of the reason that lamb can have an unpleasant mouthfeel if it hasn't been cooked long enough. However, when cooked properly, the taste is delicious and makes this dish one that shouldn't be missed.
Picanha is often called one of the best cuts of steak you can get, and that high-quality fat cap is a big part of why. As it renders down, the fat bastes the meat on the skewer. Beef has long been the mainstay for this preparation. If you've tried it before, you know it's no exaggeration to call this a juicy, flavorful cut. The seasoning used is simple for just that reason; extra flavors really aren't needed.
Because of the marbling and fat in the lamb (not to mention that higher melting point), the flavor and juiciness develop more deeply, making the overall experience of lamb picanha uniquely elevated. If you like lamb, or aren't sure about it and want to give it a try to see what you think, this is definitely the dish to experiment with. Just be sure to get some when visiting a Brazilian steakhouse.