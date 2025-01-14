The Right Amount Of Fat To Look For When Buying Lamb
Lamb is known for its extra fat — white lines and film-like patterns that spill out across the meat's surface. But did you know there's a 'right' amount to look for? Scanning your grocery store or butcher's shelves, you'll quickly see that not every cut has the same deposits. Tasting Table spoke with Michael Costa, chef at Zaytinya, for tips on finding the perfect balance. "We love to see as much marbling as possible but exterior fat cover is best trimmed to no more than ¼" thick," Costa explains. "Any thicker than that and it won't render during cooking." The trick is having enough fat to boost flavor, but not so much that it fails to melt down.
The chef emphasises that excess fat can easily be removed to get the right ratio, saying, "Lamb itself can be fairly lean so the fat tends to be easy to trim as desired." He says, "Fat is flavor so I only trim it down a bit on cuts like lamb chops to keep a layer on the outside to sear or grill." It's also simple to adapt your cooking approach to achieve that tender finish. For instance, low and slow is the best way to roast a fattier cut of lamb but lamb chops need only be seared in a pan. Take things steady and purposefully approach fat content; you'll be carving a delicious centerpiece in no time.
What taste difference does fat make?
Let's get this straight: The amount of fat plays a huge role in the tastiness of lamb. Mutton (meat from older sheep) has a characteristic gamey taste, and in lamb, the intensity of this is milder. The fat itself imparts a grassy quality, while its fatty acids release strong aromas when oxidized. Since smell forms 80% of our taste, those crackling volatile compounds becoming airborne is fantastic for maximized flavor. It's not just about the innate taste profile of the fat, but the way it encourages fragrant cooking.
Marbled lamb is notoriously tender and juicy; the high-fat percentage helps retain moisture. Definitely keep this in mind when picking from the absolute best cuts of lamb to roast. As Michael Costa explained, the real difficulty is finding the exact balance — you might need to get hands-on, even after selecting the most flavorsome cuts. One of the biggest mistakes you need to avoid with lamb is not removing excess fat. It really is a delicate dish to perfect, quickly becoming a carnivorous Goldilocks debate of too much, too little, or just right. To simplify matters, just stick to Costa's quarter-inch rule. Anything thicker than that can be safely cut without negatively impacting taste.