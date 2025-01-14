The Right Amount Of Fat To Look For When Buying Lamb

Lamb is known for its extra fat — white lines and film-like patterns that spill out across the meat's surface. But did you know there's a 'right' amount to look for? Scanning your grocery store or butcher's shelves, you'll quickly see that not every cut has the same deposits. Tasting Table spoke with Michael Costa, chef at Zaytinya, for tips on finding the perfect balance. "We love to see as much marbling as possible but exterior fat cover is best trimmed to no more than ¼" thick," Costa explains. "Any thicker than that and it won't render during cooking." The trick is having enough fat to boost flavor, but not so much that it fails to melt down.

The chef emphasises that excess fat can easily be removed to get the right ratio, saying, "Lamb itself can be fairly lean so the fat tends to be easy to trim as desired." He says, "Fat is flavor so I only trim it down a bit on cuts like lamb chops to keep a layer on the outside to sear or grill." It's also simple to adapt your cooking approach to achieve that tender finish. For instance, low and slow is the best way to roast a fattier cut of lamb but lamb chops need only be seared in a pan. Take things steady and purposefully approach fat content; you'll be carving a delicious centerpiece in no time.