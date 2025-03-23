The Best Way To Cut, Season, And Cook Picanha Steak, According To Tyler Florence

If you are always on the hunt for your next favorite cut of steak, picanha needs to be on your radar. Once less common in the U.S., picanha has taken off due to its popularity at Brazilian steakhouses, where it's brought out on skewers and sliced to order. It's a longtime Brazilian favorite, but American cooks who want to try it out may not know quite how to handle the steak.

Thankfully, we managed to catch up with one of our favorite experts, Food Network star and restaurateur Tyler Florence, who's working as the culinary creative director of the 5850 Festival, a multi-cultural music, food, and skiing festival running March 20-27 in Ketchum, Idaho. Florence is debuting "Après Q," a unique open-fire BBQ experience inspired by an indulgent après-ski atmosphere, where he's mixing fire-grilled creations with curated wine selections, craft cocktails, and après-inspired bites. Picanha steak is on the menu, so we decided to ask him his opinion on the best way to cook it.

Florence's first bit of advice was on the cut. Picanha has a signature fat cap covering the top, and he told us, "I think it's one of those things that the fat cap and the ratio between the meat and the fat and the lean on there, it's all important. You can't take it too lean." And once it's time to cook, Florence compared it to California tri-tip, telling us, "It's technically barbecue in a lot of ways."