When To Choose Wood Vs Charcoal For Grilling Picanha Steak

The first time you see a picanha steak, you're going to want to know how to grill it. Presented to you on that signature skewer, a picanha steak looks like no other cut of beef. Rolled into a thick U-shape, its enticingly browned exterior is surrounded by a thick cap of fat, promising the knowing diner a wonderfully rich and juicy eating experience. But it's just one of many dishes at a Brazilian steakhouse that aren't too familiar to Americans. So your standard steak grilling knowledge and your potential fuel choice of wood or charcoal may need a little refreshing.

Picanha steak comes from the round, or rump, area of the cow, which produces lean but very flavorful cuts of beef. The picanha comes from the top of the rump, and benefits from bordering a thick layer of fat, unlike many other cuts from the area. In the U.S. it may also be called the sirloin cap or rump cap. The meat itself is much like sirloin, and has very little marbling, meaning that despite the layer of fat next to it, you need to be careful about your heat to avoid drying it out.

When grilling, wood and charcoal are both good options for making a perfect picanha steak. But your choice will depend on what you value, and your experience working a flame. They can both make tender and delicious picanha, but they need to be worked differently.

