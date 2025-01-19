When To Choose Wood Vs Charcoal For Grilling Picanha Steak
The first time you see a picanha steak, you're going to want to know how to grill it. Presented to you on that signature skewer, a picanha steak looks like no other cut of beef. Rolled into a thick U-shape, its enticingly browned exterior is surrounded by a thick cap of fat, promising the knowing diner a wonderfully rich and juicy eating experience. But it's just one of many dishes at a Brazilian steakhouse that aren't too familiar to Americans. So your standard steak grilling knowledge and your potential fuel choice of wood or charcoal may need a little refreshing.
Picanha steak comes from the round, or rump, area of the cow, which produces lean but very flavorful cuts of beef. The picanha comes from the top of the rump, and benefits from bordering a thick layer of fat, unlike many other cuts from the area. In the U.S. it may also be called the sirloin cap or rump cap. The meat itself is much like sirloin, and has very little marbling, meaning that despite the layer of fat next to it, you need to be careful about your heat to avoid drying it out.
When grilling, wood and charcoal are both good options for making a perfect picanha steak. But your choice will depend on what you value, and your experience working a flame. They can both make tender and delicious picanha, but they need to be worked differently.
Wood comes with risks, but imparts a deep flavor to grilled picanha steak
Wood is the true ancient way of grilling, but that amazing rustic flavor your picanha will get from it also comes at the cost of being hard to control. Wood burns very hot, and it's also prone to flare-ups. This makes it a tough choice for picanha if you aren't used to grilling with wood already. A thick, lean cut of steak like this requires you to carefully bring the meat up to temperature without burning the outside, as going into medium or medium well territory will leave you with a leathery tough meal. You can absolutely pull this off with wood, but you need to manage your heat well. Flare-ups from the flame can also char or burn the exterior long before the inside is cooked through. It may also not be a great option for casual grillers, as many backyard grills are not equipped to handle full wood logs.
However, if you can manage the heat, wood will give you a more complex and superior flavor compared to charcoal. There are plenty of different options for types of grilling woods, and they can each impart unique notes to your steak. Hickory will be savory and smokey, while apple or cherry wood can add extra depth with subtle sweetness. You can even mix woods for custom flavor profiles. Like many things, wood grilling picanha steak offers bigger challenges, but also big rewards.
Charcoal grilling offers higher levels of control for a perfectly juicy picanha steak
While it also burns hot, charcoal can keep its fire going longer, which makes it easier to maintain a consistent temperature. The longer cooking time is also beneficial for thicker cuts of meat. Charcoal burns cleaner than wood, which means it produces less smoke, but that also gives you more control, as it will still produce enough smoke to flavor your picanha steak. Charcoal's small briquettes also make it easy to organize into 2-zone grilling areas of direct and indirect heat, so you can move your steak around if it's cooking too fast. Finally, smoldering briquettes don't flare up like wood, making it less likely you'll burn the exterior.
This ease of use will limit your chances of overcooking picanha steak, but you'll get a more one-note smoky grilled flavor compared to wood. Charcoal also takes a long time to heat up, which can make it the less convenient option. For most average cooks, charcoal is the easier option, and will still make a delicious steak, but you'll be sacrificing the full potential of flavoring your meat.
You can also try combining charcoal with wood chips when grilling picanha steak. While you still won't get the robust flavor of full wood grilling, hardwood chips like applewood and hickory are available. These can be added to charcoal grills to produce more smoke without impacting the flame or heat too much. Sometimes, you can get the best of both worlds.