When I first started baking, I shied away from using whipped cream to frost my cupcakes and cakes, as it always seemed to melt quickly or fall flat on me. Still, I didn't give up. I kept trying, because I grew up loving not-too-sweet Asian bakery cakes, and they always use fresh cream for frosting. After authoring three cookbooks, including my latest one, "108 Asian Cookies," I quickly discovered that one should always stabilize whipped cream frosting with an extra ingredient. After experiment with a few products, I have landed on one that I can wholeheartedly recommend as a pro baker, and that's Greek yogurt.

Greek yogurt adds both protein and a tangy flavor boost to your whipped cream. Plus, thanks to its natural binders, it helps stabilize the aerated cream by giving it more structure. Added structure keeps the cream fluffy, helps it hold its shape, and prevents it from deflating. Pipe cream stays tall. Plus, when used to frost cakes, the cream is smooth and spreadable, rather than weepy and runny. Do note, however, that in high temperatures, stabilized whipped cream can still melt. That is just the nature of cream.