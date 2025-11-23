An Expert Baker's One-Ingredient Pro Tip For Better Whipped Cream
When I first started baking, I shied away from using whipped cream to frost my cupcakes and cakes, as it always seemed to melt quickly or fall flat on me. Still, I didn't give up. I kept trying, because I grew up loving not-too-sweet Asian bakery cakes, and they always use fresh cream for frosting. After authoring three cookbooks, including my latest one, "108 Asian Cookies," I quickly discovered that one should always stabilize whipped cream frosting with an extra ingredient. After experiment with a few products, I have landed on one that I can wholeheartedly recommend as a pro baker, and that's Greek yogurt.
Greek yogurt adds both protein and a tangy flavor boost to your whipped cream. Plus, thanks to its natural binders, it helps stabilize the aerated cream by giving it more structure. Added structure keeps the cream fluffy, helps it hold its shape, and prevents it from deflating. Pipe cream stays tall. Plus, when used to frost cakes, the cream is smooth and spreadable, rather than weepy and runny. Do note, however, that in high temperatures, stabilized whipped cream can still melt. That is just the nature of cream.
Adding Greek yogurt to make stable whipped cream frosting is easy
To stabilize whipped cream with Greek yogurt, first make sure both ingredients are cold. Then, beat the heavy cream, and the best way is to use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, until thickened and soft peaks form. Per cup of heavy cream, you want to add about ¼ cup Greek yogurt. Whip until firm to stiff peaks form. Don't over-whip because then the cream will curdle.
If you like your whipped cream sweet, add some confectioners' sugar into mix, when you're adding the Greek yogurt. In fact, adding powdered sugar to the mixture further stabilizes the frosting and is actually Martha Stewart's Tip for longer-lasting whipped cream.
