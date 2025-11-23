The Best Panera Bread Drink We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Panera Bread doesn't just have an extensive selection of bread, pastries, sandwiches, soups, and salads. It's also one of the few fast food chains where you can order a smoothie. While there are certainly menu items to avoid at Panera Bread, a smoothies aren't one of them. They certainly did well in our ranking of 13 drinks from Panera Bread, and this particular option was our favorite by far. Our favorite drink at Panera was the top ranking peach, blueberry, almondmilk smoothie. Unfortunately, Panera discontinued it, but we think it deserves a comeback!

Consisting of fresh blueberries, peach and mango purees, white grape and passionfruit juice concentrates, and almond milk, this smoothie is dairy-free. While we appreciated it first and foremost for its accessibility to dairy-free and vegan customers, dairy lovers would enjoy this deliciously fruity and creamy smoothie all the same. Almond milk is admittedly thinner than the full-fat dairy milk and yogurt Panera uses on its other smoothies, but this peach blueberry smoothie somehow managed to achieve a soft-serve consistency and a richness that blew us away. Still, the almond milk did give the smoothie a lightness that made it ultra refreshing. Despite the mango, grape, and passionfruit additions, the peach and blueberry duo were the stars of the show. The sweet peachy flavor complemented the tart berry flavor of the blueberries beautifully, tasting like summer in a sip. Plus, the almond milk brought a peaches and cream vibe that made the smoothie both refreshing and decadent.