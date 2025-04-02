4 Fast Food Chains Where You Can Order A Smoothie

More than just your standard soda or milkshake, your go-to fast food restaurants have put a huge amount of effort into creating large drink menus where there's something for everyone. Especially within the past few decades, there has been a goal of creating healthier or lighter options, and nothing says light and refreshing like a good smoothie (although, that does become debatable with the higher amounts of sugar present in some of these smoothies).

Besides the dedicated juice and smoothie joints like Jamba Juice or Smoothie King, some of your favorite fast food places also have smoothies for you to dive into and order when you want a delicious, fruity treat. Some of these restaurant options include Panera Bread, McDonald's, Dairy Queen, and Baskin Robbins, which all offer a decent variety of options. Throughout this list, any prices mentioned will be a general estimate, since each price can greatly vary by location.