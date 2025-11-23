9 Birds Eye Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

Clarence Birdseye was a visionary. As the founder of Birds Eye Frosted Foods he revolutionized the frozen foods industry when he patented a quick-freezing machine that froze foods without damaging cell walls, ensuring the flavor, texture, and nutrition remained intact. Although Birdseye developed the patent, it was actually fish that changed the frozen foods industry forever.

On a trip to the Arctic, Birdseye had seen Native Americans flash-freeze fresh fish using ice, wind, and temperature. After his return, he applied the knowledge he had gained to fish and other foods, patenting freezing machines throughout the 1920s before securing a 1930 patent for a machine that quickly froze foods under high pressure. In 1930, Birds Eye began selling its first frozen foods, including fish, steaks, and vegetables in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Today, Birds Eye is widely recognized for its frozen vegetable products. In the 1990s, Birds Eye released its Voila! Frozen meals in bags, providing a quick, convenient, complete meal, ready in under 20 minutes by sautéing in a skillet on the stovetop or by baking in the oven. Over the years, the selections and recipes have changed, which led us to ask which of these Birds Eye frozen meals is the best? To decide, I taste-tested nine readily available Birds Eye meals, ranking them from worst to best based primarily on overall flavor and texture, while keeping the nutrition of each in mind. Here are the results.