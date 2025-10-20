The Frozen Chicken Fried Rice That Actually Tastes Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you've had a long day and you come home in absolutely no mood to whip up anything fancy, frozen meals can be a lifesaver. There's no shame in picking up a bag from the freezer aisle that can mimic the taste of a homemade meal with less than half of the work, even if we all love the taste of something made from scratch. We tested and ranked 14 family-sized frozen meals to make evenings a little easier, and we can say with full conviction that Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Fried Rice sets the bar as one of the best.

Birds Eye's chicken fried rice provides a tasty, proportionate mixture of rice, chicken, and vegetables that serves enough to feed a small army. You're looking at all the pleasures of fried rice, such as carrots, broccoli, peas, and eggs, with thick slices of white chicken meat and a tangy, original sauce made from soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, ginger, garlic, sugar, and other spices. It's so authentically flavored that we also included it fairly high on our ranking of 11 frozen chicken entrees, changing the Asian food takeout game.