The Frozen Chicken Fried Rice That Actually Tastes Homemade
When you've had a long day and you come home in absolutely no mood to whip up anything fancy, frozen meals can be a lifesaver. There's no shame in picking up a bag from the freezer aisle that can mimic the taste of a homemade meal with less than half of the work, even if we all love the taste of something made from scratch. We tested and ranked 14 family-sized frozen meals to make evenings a little easier, and we can say with full conviction that Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Fried Rice sets the bar as one of the best.
Birds Eye's chicken fried rice provides a tasty, proportionate mixture of rice, chicken, and vegetables that serves enough to feed a small army. You're looking at all the pleasures of fried rice, such as carrots, broccoli, peas, and eggs, with thick slices of white chicken meat and a tangy, original sauce made from soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, ginger, garlic, sugar, and other spices. It's so authentically flavored that we also included it fairly high on our ranking of 11 frozen chicken entrees, changing the Asian food takeout game.
Birds Eye Chicken Fried Rice steals the spotlight
We're not the only fans of Birds Eye's chicken fried rice. One customer on Target's website said that the fried rice is "better than any takeout from local Chinese restaurants," while another said "the chicken is hearty, the vegetables are flavorful and vibrant, and the rice is perfect and tastes freshly made." A fan in the reviews on Birds Eye's website called the product "quick and easy from freezer to table," and another proclaimed that the particular product is "one of [their] staple meals."
Birds Eye's Chicken Fried Rice is sold at various retailers, including Walmart and Kroger. It sells for around $8 to $10, depending on the retailer, and can be prepared in just 20 minutes. The brand also makes a fairly decent line of frozen vegetables, which we ranked in 8th place in our list of 14 frozen vegetable brands, so if you're looking to make a meal fit for family dinners, you can take a pretty good bet that Birds Eye will have something up its sleeve.