This Gooey 1970s Dessert Is So Rich, You'll Need A Nap After One Slice

Look, we all try to make healthy choices when we can, but sometimes all you want is a rich, indulgent dessert. And if you're a fan of chocolate, pie crusts, and whipped cream, then you need to try the one 1970s dish that can put you to sleep like no other: Mississippi mud pie.

There are a few different ways to make Mississippi mud pie, but the southern favorite is essentially a layered chocolate pudding pie with a cream topping. A twist on a traditional chocolate mud pie, it began to pop up after World War II, when cooks were trying to utilize cheaper ingredients. Another dessert called Mississippi mud cake was popular at the time, which may have eventually led to the Mississippi mud pie.

The exact origins are a little iffy. Some people trace it back to a woman named Jenny Meyer, who compared a melting slice of chocolate pie she was serving in the town of Vicksburg, near Jackson, to the flooded banks of the Mississippi River in 1927. Others say the dessert didn't come about until the 1970s, when it first appeared in cookbooks. Either way, we know that it really took off after that. And once Mississippi mud pie started to do the rounds on restaurant menus, it was reinvented again and again all over the country.