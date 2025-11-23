6 American Foods That Are Wildly Popular In Other Countries

If you've ever travelled internationally, you'll know that American food is everywhere. There are McDonald's branches in Aruba, Liechtenstein, Azerbaijan, and even Guantanamo Bay. Starbucks, which was founded only two states away from where McDonald's was founded, has more than 32,000 stores across 80 countries. World-dominating corporations aside, however, American foods enjoy popularity around the globe, and sometimes in surprising ways. Few people would be surprised to learn that you can get Big Macs in São Paulo, but there probably aren't many people who know that Spam is kind of a big deal outside the mainland U.S.

Interestingly, despite the countless chain restaurants and global recognition, American cuisine is nowhere near the world's favorite. In 2023, the adventure travel company The Bucket List Company crunched the numbers based on social media tags and engagement, and it found that Korean food was the most popular, followed by Italian and Mexican (via TimeOut). American cuisine didn't even make the top 10. When it comes to the following six foods, however, the U.S. has made a lasting impression on the world stage. And there is at least one American food that is more popular abroad than it is at home.