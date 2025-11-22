It Pays To Avoid Buying Meat From This Popular Grocery Chain – Here's Why
Whether you're looking for the best deals on meat or the finest cuts, you have plenty of solid options to choose from. Just take a look at our ranking of 20 popular chain grocery stores for meat. For the freshest and best selection, stick with our top picks, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Whole Foods, and Publix. Some chains, however, have gotten a reputation for either poor meat quality or higher prices per pound. Based on many complaints online, you're better off avoiding meat from Sam's Club as many Redditors have skewered the chain for selling spoiled meat.
When buying boneless ribs in bulk, one customer on Reddit claimed that they had to immediately throw the meat away upon opening since "the rotten smell was so bad" that they "had to open windows and everything." Many customers and employees back up this claim. Several have said that since cooler and freezer space is limited, meat pallets often sit out for hours, well beyond the store's 20-minute policy. "I've reported my club to the health department a bunch of times, but I've never seen any follow-up," stated one concerned employee.
When compared to Costco, some shoppers also insist the meat is not as good. "I comp shopped for Costco for several years, the amount of oxidized meat and past sell-by dates I saw on a regular basis at multiple [Sam's Club] locations was insane," revealed another Redditor. Considering these issues, you may want to think twice before buying meat here.
The red flags don't stop there
Aside from the common complaint about spoiled meat, some members even caught their store repackaging meat. One picture on Reddit shows a package of T-bone steaks with one label plastered over another. The label on top had a new best-by date, and the net weight was almost a quarter pound more. Despite these red flags, the original poster said that the appearance "look[ed] fine," and they planned to eat them that night.
Even if it's not repackaged, you may still end up paying more for your meat, despite being recognized as a warehouse retailer known for bulk savings. Some find that they save money on meat when they shop the specials at their local grocery stores or meat markets in comparison to Sam's Club prices. If you have the extra freezer space, you may even get extra savings (and satisfaction) if you buy bigger cuts to process at home.
Despite the fair share of criticism Sam's Club receives about its meat, there are still some who actually prefer shopping here. "That's where I get my packer briskets and pork bellies," stated one happy customer on Reddit. "Get there early when they open, and you can find some great deals," shared another. It may all come down to your personal experiences surrounding the chain's meat quality. While meat may be one of many items to avoid buying at Sam's Club, it's important to be aware of the negative reviews and the telltale signs of bad meat – both will save you from a disappointing dinner and having to deal with getting a refund.