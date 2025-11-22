It Pays To Avoid Buying Meat From This Popular Grocery Chain – Here's Why

Whether you're looking for the best deals on meat or the finest cuts, you have plenty of solid options to choose from. Just take a look at our ranking of 20 popular chain grocery stores for meat. For the freshest and best selection, stick with our top picks, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Whole Foods, and Publix. Some chains, however, have gotten a reputation for either poor meat quality or higher prices per pound. Based on many complaints online, you're better off avoiding meat from Sam's Club as many Redditors have skewered the chain for selling spoiled meat.

When buying boneless ribs in bulk, one customer on Reddit claimed that they had to immediately throw the meat away upon opening since "the rotten smell was so bad" that they "had to open windows and everything." Many customers and employees back up this claim. Several have said that since cooler and freezer space is limited, meat pallets often sit out for hours, well beyond the store's 20-minute policy. "I've reported my club to the health department a bunch of times, but I've never seen any follow-up," stated one concerned employee.

When compared to Costco, some shoppers also insist the meat is not as good. "I comp shopped for Costco for several years, the amount of oxidized meat and past sell-by dates I saw on a regular basis at multiple [Sam's Club] locations was insane," revealed another Redditor. Considering these issues, you may want to think twice before buying meat here.