The Telltale Sign That Grocery Store Meat Is Not Being Stored Safely

Just as spotting bagged salad mix inflated with trapped gas is a major grocery store red flag, there's a telltale sign that packaged meat might not be in prime condition for bringing home from the grocery store. If you spy a package of meat sealed with a lot of fluid, steer clear. Excess pink and red juices can be an indicator sign the meat has been stored improperly, or that it's been in storage for a while.

Rest assured, those liquids aren't blood. Blood is removed from commercially processed meat and poultry during slaughtering. Beef is roughly 75% water, and as it sits in the package, that water leaks out and combines with the natural protein myoglobin. The mixture of myoglobin and water is responsible for that pool of excess reddish fluid you're spying.

So, if it's so natural, why is the liquid a bad sign? The proteins in meat function as fluid retainers, and as meat ages or is excessively handled, the proteins break down and lose their ability to hold onto that water, resulting in a lower-quality cut and visible fluid buildup. This liquid actually has a name — "purge" — and it can hold the same harmful bacteria as raw meat. Handle purge with caution and prevent it from contaminating other items in your shopping cart. Before you even add it to the cart, give that package a good feel. If it doesn't feel cold, walk away.