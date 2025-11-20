Rethink Traditional Pecan Pie With This Creamier Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although traditional pecan pies are a favorite Thanksgiving dessert in many households, some people don't love the overly sweet flavor or crunchy texture. If you want to try a novel spin on a classic pecan pie recipe, we have the perfect one: Our maple pecan cream pie. This creamy, subtly sweet pecan dessert will still please pecan lovers, but it's also a happy compromise for guests who don't love an overwhelmingly sweet and nut-heavy pie.

Created by recipe developer Jessica Morone, this pie has a more custardy filling than a traditional pecan pie. It is also served cold, and has a flavor more similar to flan or even crème brûlée. The combination of cream cheese, maple syrup, and pecans creates the perfect balance of sweet, creamy, and nutty without overwhelming the palate.

To make the pie, you'll need your favorite homemade pie crust recipe and ingredients, or a store-bought pie crust. You'll also need pecans, heavy cream, maple extract and maple syrup, powdered sugar, cream cheese, light brown sugar, and salt.

The filling isn't baked. However, you will need to blind bake the pie crust for 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit before adding the filling and chilling it for about eight hours or overnight. Make it a day or two before Thanksgiving, keep it in the fridge, and take it out about an hour before you want to serve dessert to bring it to room temperature, or serve it cold, topped with whipped cream and toasted pecans.