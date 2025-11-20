Fry Your Eggs In This Unlikely Ingredient For The Perfect Subtle Flavor Boost

Jazzing up a fried egg is often something we do, whether it's adding a drizzle of hot sauce or garnishing with chopped herbs. But if you really want to add flavor to the egg itself, it needs to start during cooking. Set aside your butter or neutral oil and instead reach for the sesame oil.

Sesame oil has a unique nutty flavor that will add an umami boost. Regardless of how you use this egg, frying it in sesame oil will ensure there's flavor in every bite. Sesame oil comes in two varieties: regular and toasted sesame oil. Regular sesame oil will provide a mild nuttiness, but the fuller flavor is found in the toasted oil. You may have been advised not to fry with this oil due to its low smoke point, but the medium heat required for the perfect fried egg won't be enough to burn it.

If you want to double down on the sesame flavor, you can also sprinkle sesame seeds into the oil before cracking the egg into the pan. These will toast as the egg cooks, giving you a textured, crunchy base.

The flavor added by the sesame oil (and perhaps a sprinkling of salt) means this egg is delicious in even the simplest settings. Add to a bowl of white rice with a bit of chili crisp and you have a comforting snack perfect for late-night cravings.