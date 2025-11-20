This Major US City Has The Cheapest Pizza

Everyone's feeling the crunch right now, and unfortunately, we're talking finances, not pizza crusts. That said, an indulgent mid-week takeout doesn't need to break the bank — at least, not in some U.S. cities. According to a 2024 study by Clever Real Estate, Richmond, Virginia, has the cheapest pizza.

For quite some time, Richmond has been brewing as one of the best underrated food cities in the US. Yet, alongside its thriving craft beer scene, Clever Real Estate reports that Richmond's average large cheese pizza costs an impressive $14.75. It's safe to expect 10 slices from large pizzas, and given that the prices of single servings are rising by the day (often costing $2 to $4 per slice), that's a definite bargain. The city kept the lead with meat-based toppings, too. This study found Richmond's large pepperoni undercut the national average by 22%.

Perhaps you're not surprised that in New York, with its affinity for Italian fare, results revealed the same pepperoni pizza to almost double in price. The difference is eye-watering; condolences to our New Yorker foodies. Bargain hunters, it might be time to plan a trip to Virginia.