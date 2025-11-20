This Major US City Has The Cheapest Pizza
Everyone's feeling the crunch right now, and unfortunately, we're talking finances, not pizza crusts. That said, an indulgent mid-week takeout doesn't need to break the bank — at least, not in some U.S. cities. According to a 2024 study by Clever Real Estate, Richmond, Virginia, has the cheapest pizza.
For quite some time, Richmond has been brewing as one of the best underrated food cities in the US. Yet, alongside its thriving craft beer scene, Clever Real Estate reports that Richmond's average large cheese pizza costs an impressive $14.75. It's safe to expect 10 slices from large pizzas, and given that the prices of single servings are rising by the day (often costing $2 to $4 per slice), that's a definite bargain. The city kept the lead with meat-based toppings, too. This study found Richmond's large pepperoni undercut the national average by 22%.
Perhaps you're not surprised that in New York, with its affinity for Italian fare, results revealed the same pepperoni pizza to almost double in price. The difference is eye-watering; condolences to our New Yorker foodies. Bargain hunters, it might be time to plan a trip to Virginia.
How to lower the cost of pizza
While we dream of growing wings and flying to the U.S. states with the lowest fast food prices, there are alternative solutions. Take budgeting inspiration from Richmond's large pizza deals, and learn to enjoy cheesy slices for less.
Sometimes, it's impossible to fight the urge to order in. That's okay, but it's important to play your cards right. There are so many pizza ordering hacks you need to start using. For instance, the most cost-effective way to order pizza for a group is to buy big — ordering multiple small or medium portions is often counterproductive. Similarly, memorize the chains with the best prices, join loyalty programs, and, where possible, avoid delivery fees by walking to collect.
In childhood, the phrase "we've got pizza at home," was a cue for leaky waterworks. Yet, as adults, it's widespread knowledge that frozen pizzas have a justifiable time and place. It is entirely possible to pick up a tasty, cheese-dripping treat for just $4. No tears involved.