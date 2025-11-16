17 Under $5 Seasonal Aldi Finds To Upgrade Your Holiday Charcuterie Board

Fall and winter mark my favorite time of year — and by that, I mean charcuterie board season. During the holidays, schedules get hectic, the flow of hosting company gets heavy, and trying to make full meals under those conditions can be overwhelming. So, between November and January, I rely on charcuterie for most of my entertaining fare (and leftovers for my own satiation). It's super easy to prepare, offers a wide array of flavors to explore, and if you know where to look, it can be the most affordable way to feed a group of merrymakers. And personally, I look to Aldi.

Even though I have to go a little out of my way when heading to my local store, I'm never disappointed at the selection or the price point. I can almost always find my must-have prosciutto and cantaloupe for under $5, and then I just scroll through the app or stroll down the aisles for the other more affordably priced options. No matter what size crowd you're feeding this holiday season, the get-together's theme, or your own personal style, you'll want to add a few of these under-five-bucks seasonal Aldi finds to your charcuterie spread.