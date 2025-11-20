15 Food Memoirs That Should Be On Your TBR List

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When people think about famous food writers, they typically imagine recipes, reviews, and cookbooks. And while you can learn more than just the recipes from a good cookbook, they're not the only food-focused literature worth exploring, especially if you want to understand food culture beyond the plate. That's why we've created a list of excellent food memoirs to add to your TBR pile. Some of these books are written by famous chefs you've probably heard of, while others are from people who inhabit the culinary world in a less conventional sense. Regardless, all of these books will have you thinking about food and how we consume it in a brand-new light.

Whether you're simply trying to learn more about food itself, or searching for deeper insights into the lives of culinary professionals, this roundup is a great place to start. So, find a comfy spot, pour yourself a cup of tea or a glass of good wine, and get stuck into these celebrated food memoirs.