10 Iconic Food Writers Every Foodie Should Know

Jonathan Gold, winner of a Pulitzer Prize and several James Beard awards, exemplified the role food critics should strive to fulfill in society. Rather than using his position as a writer to flex his muscles and vehemently condemn restaurants that didn't meet his standards, he poetically enmeshed his experiences at eateries into the broader experiences of life itself. As Helen Rosner, a James Beard award-winning food correspondent for The New York Times, put it: "Gold was never cynical, always precise, but a precision that had a wildness in it."

Indeed, his work proved that food forms and binds communities, frequently when we are not consciously aware of it. Even if you are not from Los Angeles, his work will be deeply relevant to you because of the light it sheds on cultural norms and values. Just take his review of Native for the L.A. Times, in which he tried to parse out what the quintessential Los Angeles restaurant should serve and represent. He took into account the chef's cultural background and efforts regarding food waste, as well as the restaurant's casual, yet elegant vibe. This was not just a review of whether the food was good or bad; it was a deep dive into what eating at the restaurant meant to people.

If you need a break from the newspaper, or you just want to learn more about how Gold worked (yes, he struggled to meet deadlines, too), watch the 2015 documentary "City of Gold." It's a heartwarming exploration of how the ingenious food critic genuinely connected with restaurants' missions and cuisines and how he sought to support them through his work.