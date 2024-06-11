Ruth Reichl Wins The Honorable James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award

Before writing her first cookbook and starting a career as a food writer and editor, Ruth Reichl was a chef and co-owner of Swallow Restaurant in Berkeley, California. Her memoirs "Tender at the Bone," "Comfort Me with Apples," and "Garlic and Sapphires" have been translated into over a dozen languages.

No stranger to the celebrated lineup of James Beard winners, Reichl's previous James Beard Awards have recognized her thoughtful critiques of restaurants and commitment to journalism. She has also received several awards from the Association of American Food Journalists. Her ability to capture experiences and convey them in relatable ways has endeared readers to her writings. Beyond that, Reichl understands how to use the universality of food as the jumping-off point to tackle other subjects.

"I honestly think there's almost no story you can't tell through food," she told the Columbia Journalism Review. "If you want to read about women's lives throughout history, you can do it through cookbooks. If you want to teach math, you want to teach history, there's nothing you can't get to through food. It is one of the major forces in the world."

May Reichl continue to delight us with her observations and stories for many more years to come.