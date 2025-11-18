Think Twice Before Ordering This Popular McDonald's Breakfast Item

There are plenty of posts across Reddit that confirm McDonald's receives its hotcakes premade and heats them in a microwave. There's a whole Reddit thread dedicated to answering whether the hotcakes are made fresh daily. Some replied that the hotcakes were made fresh more than 20 years ago, but that hasn't been the case in decades. One Tripadvisor review complains that the hotcakes were "cold and soggy," and Business Insider called them "chewy." There have also been complaints about the plain-tasting eggs.

The other components of a McDonald's Big Breakfast are often hit-and-miss as well. For instance, the biscuits are loved by some while others avoid them specifically because of how dry and crumbly they can be. "I always found the biscuit to be a bit too crumbly and sometimes dry," explained one Redditor. Even those who enjoy them sometimes admit that it's important to get a freshly made biscuit; otherwise, it's not worth your time. When Tasting Table reviewed McDonald's breakfasts, our taste tester also agreed that the biscuit was dry (and the eggs were boring).

One saving grace of a McDonald's Big Breakfast is the hash brown. Unfortunately, the hash brown has made waves lately for the outrageous price increase. The average price in America is over $3 for a single hash brown, and even over $4 in some cities. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz also explained in a TikTok that the hash browns will never be crispy and well done at McDonald's because they rush them through cooking. In the end, there are much better breakfast options at McDonald's, like the Deluxe Bacon and Egg Biscuit. It's easier on your wallet, healthier, and tastes better as well.