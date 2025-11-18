Take Your French Dip To The Next Level With Texas Toast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing quite like the first satisfying bite of a French dip sandwich. It might surprise you to know that this popular sandwich was actually invented in California and not France, as its name might suggest. What's more? There are a number of unique variations on this sandwich that will elevate a basic French dip to new heights of taste and texture. Texas toast provides an ideal density for sopping up gravy and gives your sandwich an even bigger flavor boost, whether you use garlic or plain varieties.

The basic components of a classic French dip are beef, bread, and a mild cheese, which are assembled into a sandwich and dipped into a container of gravy. Given the thickness of Texas toast, this is a surefire upgrade to your French dip, as it can stand up to being soaked in gravy while holding your favorite fillings together. Try a garlic bread made for Texas toast lovers if you want to add a punch of savory flavor to your dip.

Rather than slice open a plain hoagie roll, Texas toast will amplify the crisp and chewy texture of your sandwich bread and tie all the elements together in an even more pleasing way. Grilling your Texas toast will create even more depth of flavor, as will adding a thin layer of butter or mayonnaise to your toast before filling it with the meat of your choosing. Though beef is the traditional option, you can get creative with other ingredient swaps.