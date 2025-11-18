Party Platters Costco Shoppers Insist Are Worth Buying

Few things get people together like a party platter filled with goodies. From a simple game night to a family reunion or an all-out holiday party, a platter full of fresh, delicious bites can be a great mood-booster, all while saving the host hours of cooking and prep time. But not all platters are created equal. The best ones strike a balance between familiarity and variety. They also don't sacrifice quality; the meat should be moist, the cheese not rubbery, the fruit fresh, and the dips creamy, rather than separated. A great party platter should also accommodate many different dietary needs — including gluten-free, vegetarian, keto, or nut-free — without sacrificing flavor or appearance.

Costco, which is famous for its huge portion sizes and unparalleled product variety, has become a de facto source for stress-free entertaining. You can count on the retailer for everything from vibrant vegetable trays to decadent shrimp rings and sandwich assortments. Its ready-made (often low prep) platters prove that convenience doesn't have to mean compromise. With that in mind, we wanted to see which of these platters were worth buying, based on feedback from customers on Reddit and professional reviewers. The crowd-pleasing party platters listed here make hosting a breeze.