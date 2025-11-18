Party Platters Costco Shoppers Insist Are Worth Buying
Few things get people together like a party platter filled with goodies. From a simple game night to a family reunion or an all-out holiday party, a platter full of fresh, delicious bites can be a great mood-booster, all while saving the host hours of cooking and prep time. But not all platters are created equal. The best ones strike a balance between familiarity and variety. They also don't sacrifice quality; the meat should be moist, the cheese not rubbery, the fruit fresh, and the dips creamy, rather than separated. A great party platter should also accommodate many different dietary needs — including gluten-free, vegetarian, keto, or nut-free — without sacrificing flavor or appearance.
Costco, which is famous for its huge portion sizes and unparalleled product variety, has become a de facto source for stress-free entertaining. You can count on the retailer for everything from vibrant vegetable trays to decadent shrimp rings and sandwich assortments. Its ready-made (often low prep) platters prove that convenience doesn't have to mean compromise. With that in mind, we wanted to see which of these platters were worth buying, based on feedback from customers on Reddit and professional reviewers. The crowd-pleasing party platters listed here make hosting a breeze.
Artisan sandwich platter
This artisan sandwich platter has earned a loyal following — and for good reason. The sandwiches range in fillings, from turkey and salami with Swiss to roast beef and cheddar. Each 20-sandwich platter comes with a container of Grillo's pickle chips. It's perfect for when you're looking for variety and filling options on a single platter. The artisan bread sandwich platter can be ordered a day ahead to ensure freshness.
Shoppers share that a single platter can feed 10, noting that the double layer of sandwiches and pickles is a good value. Others have reported being able to feed upwards of 30 people with two platters.
Another benefit, besides its affordability, is that it offers a pork-free alternative: the roast beef and cheddar sandwiches. The accompanying pickles are a welcome addition as well, providing crunch and acidity to cut through the richness of the cheeses. That being said, in order to keep it in optimal quality — meaning the bread isn't damp and the meats remain fresh — it's best to pick up these bites close to when you plan to offer them to your guests.
Vegetable tray
The Costco vegetable tray is a reliable go-to when you need something fresh, light, and crowd-pleasing, especially if you don't want to peel and chop all the components yourself. It consists of a mix of raw, crunchy vegetables like carrots, celery, broccoli, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, and sometimes cauliflower — accompanied by a large helping of ranch. Since the vegetables are fibrous, the plate can sit out for a long time without getting soggy.
This platter is a great option for hosts who want to offer a healthier or lighter alternative, or for guests who are vegetarian, gluten-free, or eating low-carb. Guests can graze on these fresh, crunchy veggies, which can be placed alongside denser, more decadent options. Customers on Reddit rave about the texture of the veggies and the irresistible cool ranch.
To elevate this platter, you can buy (or make) tzatziki, pesto, or bean dips. Also, to avoid any floppy, rubbery veggies or sour dip, be sure to store your tray in the refrigerator until serving time. As long as the tray is crisp and the dip is creamy (not watery or separated), it brings excellent balance and versatility to any party spread.
Assorted cookie trays
Costco's cookie trays are customer favorites. The 60-count tray typically includes 24 chocolate chunk cookies, 18 double nut cookies, and 18 oatmeal raisin cookies. It's hard to find a better value per cookie. The one disadvantage is that this particular multi-pack does contain nuts, so it may not be safe for guests with allergies.
Costco shoppers praise the texture of the cookies on this tray, calling them a tender, reliable hit for a range of events. Also, because these cookies are decadent and sweet, it's best to serve them as a dessert or with a light accompaniment. They're best on the day that they're purchased, and you can warm the cookies up before serving to soften their texture even more.
If you'd like a more festive option for the holiday season, consider the bakery's 60-count holiday cookie tray to bring some seasonal flavors and colors to your potlucks. There are a number of platter options always in stock for the cookie assortment of your dreams.
Hannah's Mediterranean-style party platter
The Hannah Mediterranean-style party platter showcases a selection of regional treats: meat-and-bulghur kibbeh, stuffed grape leaves, and falafel patties. The textural, flavor-filled option stands out from the more classic platters. Costco customers who've shared their thoughts on the platter point out its affordability, variety, and delicious flavors.
This is a unique platter that caters to guests who enjoy Mediterranean tastes. It also provides some inherently vegetarian choices (falafel and grape leaves). To elevate this platter, serve it with complementary sauces like tahini, tzatziki, yogurt, or lemon wedges for moisture and flavor contrast. Some of the items are best served hot (like the falafel), and should be covered to prevent drying them out. Since this isn't a "generic" assortment of sides, it's a great way to add personality to a basic spread of bread and cheeses.
Fruit, meat, and cheese platter
If you're looking for something that combines sweet and savory in one tray, consider Costco's fruit, meat, and cheese platter. The latest version of the charcuterie crowd-pleaser is ready to eat and contains cubed cheddar and Gouda, sliced salami and soppressata, and red and green grapes. Fans of the full-sized version of the platter note that the Kirkland arrangement is an appropriate choice for intimate, special occasions that warrant more formal offerings.
One of the platter's greatest advantages is its convenience. At $6.99 per pound at the time of publication, it's quickly ready to serve and requires no prior slicing or arranging, making it ideal for last-minute parties. Its mix of fruit, cheese, and meat appeals to many tastes and can be mixed and matched. The fruit acts as a palate cleanser between heavier bites of decadent cheese and salty meat.
Because this tray contains components that are filling, sweet, and salty all in one, it reduces the need for add-ons. For hosts that desire a ritzy charcuterie setup, this platter offers sophistication, ease, and broad appeal with minimal hassle.
Large shrimp platter
Costco's shrimp cocktail platter is another one of its must-order party trays. This platter shines in its ready-to-serve design: the shrimp are pre-cooked, tails intact, and neatly arranged with some lemon wedges and a few cups of cocktail sauce. Its little-to-no-prep quality is a huge selling point for hosts who want convenience without compromising quality. Costco shoppers consider the platter a shrimp-lover's paradise — it offers generous, affordably priced servings.
Because shrimp is gluten-free and rich in protein, this dish is a great choice for health-conscious guests. The clean flavor and minimal prep work naturally make this a staple in Costco's series of prepared party trays. Whether the occasion is a holiday party, cocktail party, or casual brunch, you can't go wrong with this shrimp platter.
Roasted chicken and Swiss rollers
These rolls are among the many deli-style trays offered at Costco. They're made with roasted chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a cranberry cream cheese spread, all wrapped tightly in a soft flatbread.
One of the benefits of these roll-ups is their texture. The wraps are tight and aren't prone to unraveling, which is often a challenge with mass-produced roll-ups. The cream cheese acts as a binder for the filling and offers a great tangy-sweet contrast to the chicken. Since the wraps are individually portioned, there is no cutting or assembly required, meaning guests can simply grab and go. This tray strikes a balance between heftier options and chilled, lighter lunches, making it appropriate for a multitude of events, including everything from after-school practice to baby showers, luncheons, and receptions.
Bistro 28 pretzel bites
These pretzel bites are a go-to for convenient entertaining. The Bistro 28 pretzel bites come with around 50 pieces per package and cheddar cheese and mustard dipping sauces. The texture is the allure: Reviewers describe them as a game-night staple, adding that coupling the bites with the flavorful dips elevates them to a new level.
This tray is especially party-friendly simply because it's so easy and shareable. The bite-sized presentation ensures that socializing and snacking are left uninterrupted. The dipping sauces offer tangy flavors and creamy consistencies, so different palates are accounted for without overcomplicating serving. Hosts don't need to plate or do any intricate prep work besides just piling the bites onto a serving dish after five minutes of baking.
Methodology
In compiling this list of Costco's best party platters, we considered a mix of shopper feedback, social media discussions, and online reviews to get a sense of which platters consistently impress in terms of taste, freshness, and reliability.
We paid special attention to details like portion size, flavor, ease of preparation, and how well each platter accommodates guests or crowds. Those that remained favorites across all categories earned their place here. This roundup represents an assortment of platters that are convenient, reliable hits at any kind of party.