You Can Bring Live Lobster Through Airport Security, But There's A Catch

If you've ever visited the Northeast during prime lobster season and enjoyed the plump, succulent meat, you may have pondered how you could bring home a taste of that fresh-caught magic. While you can purchase live lobster online to ship to you directly, this service comes at a high cost — so if you're in a lobster-abundant state, it may be easier to transport your own lobster home with you. Just be aware of common mistakes to avoid when buying fresh lobster, so you select the best ones.

Despite all of the confusing rules and regulations, there are a number of unexpected foods you can bring through airport security, like tamales and pizza. According to the Transportation Security Administration, you are allowed to bring a live lobster through airport security a long as it is transported in a clear, plastic, spill-proof container. A TSA agent will also need to visually inspect the lobster.

The TSA also recommends that you check with your specific airline prior to traveling with a live lobster in case the airline has a different policy regarding live lobsters, especially if you plan on carrying on the lobster instead of checking it. If you happen to be flying through Portland's International Jetport in Maine, there is a restaurant after security that actually sells and properly packages fresh lobster for you to bring with you on the plane.