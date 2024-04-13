Why Butter Poaching Is A Superior Lobster Cooking Method, According To A Chef

The first step to prepare the lobster is to sever its spine, twist off the claws and tails, then skewer the tails to keep them straight according to Becker. For his method, water, white wine, and mirepoix are brought to a boil before it is poured over the tails and claws and then covered. Becker says this method allows for the lobster to cook at 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which takes about seven minutes for tails and 10 minutes for claws. You should then place the lobster parts in an ice bath to stop cooking and remove the shells.

You might assume the next step is to pull out your finest butter and simply put it in a pan — but think again. Instead, Becker makes beurre fondue, which translates to "melted butter." It's basically an emulsion of butter and boiling water that is used as the butter bath for the lobster. "This butter bath should be kept [between] 170 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit. This will prevent the meat from seizing up," Becker explains. The lobster should be ready when it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit per guidance from the Food and Drug Administration. "The lobster tail is how the animal swims and therefore, very muscular. The best way to cook a muscle is slow," he says.

And if you're inexperienced with the decadent shellfish, check out our tips on how to buy and cook lobster before you try this method.