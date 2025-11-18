The Rule Of Thumb That Will Save You From Overcooking Prime Rib

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prime rib is the king of all beef roasts, and not overcooking it is the one rule you simply don't break. Coming from one of the most tender and juicy cuts of beef, the ideal prime rib is pink throughout and almost buttery and soft. And for such a large roast, the time it would take to cook to medium-well or beyond would deprive it of all its amazing fat marbling, robbing it of everything that makes it special. But managing the temperature of a roast this size can be tricky, so when we talked to chef K.C. Gulbro about the biggest mistakes people make with prime rib, he actually recommended undercooking your meat.

The logic is simple. The temperature you are aiming for with prime rib is quite low, around 115 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare. That's really easy to overshoot in the oven, if you aren't paying close enough attention — but nobody wants to spend time babysitting a roast, either. Most importantly, the benefit of an undercooked prime rib is that the issue can easily solved by just putting it back in the oven for a few minutes, whereas an overcooked roast is basically unsalvageable. It's also key to note that larger roasts will continue to cook outside of the oven as they rest, increasing up to 10 degrees in temperature. So bypassing your target temperature in the oven will mean the meat will become even more overcooked after you take it out. With such a pricey cut, you can never be too careful.