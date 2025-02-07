The 3 Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Prime Rib

Prime rib is one of the most tender cuts of beef, alongside tenderloin (the cut used in our easy beef Wellington recipe). It is usually packaged as two- to four-rib steaks, so it can be quite a hefty piece of meat. This makes cooking it to perfection a little more tricky than your average steak or roast. But that doesn't mean it can't be done with the right know-how and a few expert tips on things to avoid to ensure that your prime rib comes out tender and juicy.

We got the inside scoop from chef K.C. Gulbro, who owns FoxFire Restaurant and is also a chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, so he certainly knows his beef. Gulbro outlined three common mistakes that can ruin prime rib: overcooking, skipping the rest period, and going too light on the seasoning. But it all starts with choosing the best cut of prime rib that you can afford.

Prime rib tends to be pricey, so see what your budget will allow. It should have good marbling for tenderness and flavor, keeping in mind that the more aged a piece of beef is, the more tender it becomes because natural enzymes in the meat break down the connective tissues in the muscles.

Aim to get a dry-aged piece of meat that was aged in a temperature-controlled, open-air space. This means the meat will be slightly dehydrated and packed with flavor. You can even try dry-aging your meat at home. Now that we have our cut sorted, let's learn how to avoid the pitfalls that Gulbro highlighted.

