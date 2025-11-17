The Steakhouse Serving Prime Rib So Tender It Barely Needs A Knife, According To Customers
Meat lovers know that tender, flavorful prime rib is a joy to experience. Taken from a cow's rib section, this cut of meat can seem to melt in your mouth. Some of the best steakhouses in America have mastered preparation and cooking techniques to serve up plates of prime rib that consistently meet expectations. At 801 Chophouse, orders of prime rib and filet mignon have been described as near perfection. "801 Chophouse has the best prime rib I've ever had," gushed one Reddit user. "I'm really picky on steak and any meat, and it was amazing."
801 Chophouse prepares USDA prime steaks using both wet and dry-aging techniques to ready meat for cooking. Customers can choose the preparations of their meals. With a range of options that include black truffle butter, seared foie gras, and cognac butter and mushroom ragout, any order of prime rib, wagyu, and dry-aged porterhouses is sure to satisfy.
"The NY Strip had a crunchy sear, and the prime rib was ridiculously tender and topped with truffle butter," described one diner on Yelp. Even professional chefs have noted that the meat served up at 801 Chophouse is of exceptional quality and that its slow-roasting methods contribute to a melt-in-your-mouth experience. When seasoned simply, natural flavors of meat take center stage.
Mastering preparation for perfection
Many have sung 801 Chophouse's praises over the years. "Hands-down probably one of the best pieces of prime rib I've had in my life, accompanied by wonderful sides which I chose," explained one user on Tripadvisor. "Prime rib was almost fork tender and bursting with natural flavor." For diners with demanding appetites beyond prime rib, appetizers like fried calamari, roasted marrow bones, and maple bourbon-braised bacon can start off the meal before plates of shellfish, lamb chops, pork chops, or surf and turf are carried to tables.
Additionally, happy hour menus are filled with chips, meatballs, sliders, burgers, and lighter fare choices like lobster bisque, iceberg wedge salad, and French onion soup that can satiate the peckish. 801 Chophouse certainly isn't all about the meat, either, as oysters on the half shell and fresh fish like salmon, sole, and scallops can cater to pescatarians and fish lovers. Sides of grilled asparagus, blue cheese potatoes, lobster mac and cheese, and beer-battered onion rings can round out an order, making sure no diner leaves unsatisfied.
801 Chophouse has locations in several major cities, including Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, and St. Louis. Those lucky enough to visit can experience these tasty dishes for themselves. For those without the opportunity to sample the restaurant's magic firsthand, they can master their own tender prime rib preparation with a slow roast served at home.