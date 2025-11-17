Meat lovers know that tender, flavorful prime rib is a joy to experience. Taken from a cow's rib section, this cut of meat can seem to melt in your mouth. Some of the best steakhouses in America have mastered preparation and cooking techniques to serve up plates of prime rib that consistently meet expectations. At 801 Chophouse, orders of prime rib and filet mignon have been described as near perfection. "801 Chophouse has the best prime rib I've ever had," gushed one Reddit user. "I'm really picky on steak and any meat, and it was amazing."

801 Chophouse prepares USDA prime steaks using both wet and dry-aging techniques to ready meat for cooking. Customers can choose the preparations of their meals. With a range of options that include black truffle butter, seared foie gras, and cognac butter and mushroom ragout, any order of prime rib, wagyu, and dry-aged porterhouses is sure to satisfy.

"The NY Strip had a crunchy sear, and the prime rib was ridiculously tender and topped with truffle butter," described one diner on Yelp. Even professional chefs have noted that the meat served up at 801 Chophouse is of exceptional quality and that its slow-roasting methods contribute to a melt-in-your-mouth experience. When seasoned simply, natural flavors of meat take center stage.