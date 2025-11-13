How Whipped Honey Is Made (And How To Replicate The Texture At Home)

What makes it even more interesting is that whipped honey can be restored to its natural state. De La O says, "Since it is already 'granulated,' whipped honey can either return to its liquid form or solidify further depending how it's stored." The best place to keep whipped honey is in a cool, dry place like the pantry. It will be fine in the refrigerator, but it might harden.

You can find whipped honey in a lot of large grocery stores or specialty markets, and you can make it at home. De La O says, "Homemade whipped honey can be made by combining liquid and granulated honey into a bowl and slowly mixing until the desired consistency is achieved." Some crystallized honey also works if you can't find granulated — just whip it with liquid honey until it's smooth and leave it set. If you want, you can also infuse the honey with flavorful ingredients like vanilla, caramel, or cocoa powder.

Once you have your whipped honey, think of it as a sweeter, lighter version of peanut butter. You can lick it right off the spoon, but it's also delicious when it's spread on toast, blended into smoothies, or stirred into a good oatmeal recipe. You can top cakes with it too, or use it to add more flavor to roasted vegetables. It might just become your new favorite type of honey (we won't tell the bear).