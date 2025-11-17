The Elegant Baked Chicken That's Easier To Make Than It Looks, And Perfect For Entertaining

Chicken is one of the most popular and beloved meats out there, but let's face it, it doesn't always make for an elegant centerpiece. Sure, a perfectly roasted bird can look gorgeous on a table, but sometimes you just want to change it up and show off some skill — and there aren't too many poultry dishes out there that allow you to do that. However, we do have a tried and tested chicken recipe that's sure to wow your guests, and it's surprisingly easy to make: baked chicken saltimbocca.

Taking inspiration from both a traditional chicken saltimbocca and a chicken cordon bleu, this rolled masterpiece really elevates the traditional Italian dish we all know and love. Instead of wrapping prosciutto around the chicken breasts and frying them, simply roll each breast up into a little package filled with prosciutto, provolone, and dried herbs.

To amp things up even further, place the chicken bundles in a dish, brush them with melted butter, and top with panko breadcrumbs before baking in some chicken broth. The result is a cheesy, flavorful chicken dish with a beautiful crunch and moist center that shows off an impressive swirled design once cut.