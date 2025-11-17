The Elegant Baked Chicken That's Easier To Make Than It Looks, And Perfect For Entertaining
Chicken is one of the most popular and beloved meats out there, but let's face it, it doesn't always make for an elegant centerpiece. Sure, a perfectly roasted bird can look gorgeous on a table, but sometimes you just want to change it up and show off some skill — and there aren't too many poultry dishes out there that allow you to do that. However, we do have a tried and tested chicken recipe that's sure to wow your guests, and it's surprisingly easy to make: baked chicken saltimbocca.
Taking inspiration from both a traditional chicken saltimbocca and a chicken cordon bleu, this rolled masterpiece really elevates the traditional Italian dish we all know and love. Instead of wrapping prosciutto around the chicken breasts and frying them, simply roll each breast up into a little package filled with prosciutto, provolone, and dried herbs.
To amp things up even further, place the chicken bundles in a dish, brush them with melted butter, and top with panko breadcrumbs before baking in some chicken broth. The result is a cheesy, flavorful chicken dish with a beautiful crunch and moist center that shows off an impressive swirled design once cut.
Transform baked chicken saltimbocca with extra toppings
Dried sage and parsley make crafting the recipe easier, but fresh herbs are a beautiful addition if you have them on hand. You can even add some sliced shallots or onions to the baking dish for fragrance, or coat a few garlic cloves in oil to make oven-roasted garlic alongside the main. A little lemon juice also goes a long way. And there's always the option of flavoring the breadcrumbs.
If you want to experiment with different cheeses, fontina will add a stronger flavor, as will Gruyère. Gouda is always a delicious option, too. You could also try layering a few different types for some extra oomph, or work some parmesan into your breadcrumb coating. If you like spice, shake in a few red pepper flakes. Otherwise, if you're looking to incorporate veggies, roll some spinach in the chicken parcels.
You can always serve sautéed or roasted vegetables alongside the revamped chicken saltimbocca, or make a citrusy arugula salad. For a heartier side dish, consider roasted or mashed potatoes, a cheesy risotto, or a simple pasta like aglio e olio. If you end up becoming a fan of this dish, make sure to try out some other baked chicken recipes we can't get enough of like garlic butter chicken thighs or one-pan lemon basil chicken. Once you doctor them up a bit, you can make any baked chicken dish look more elegant.