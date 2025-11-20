The 9 Best Frying Pans To Buy At Costco, According To Shoppers

Costco is home to rotisserie chicken, piles and piles of snacks, and delicious prepared food to take home with you. But there are other options hidden within its walls and online that you might have passed by without a second glance: frying pans. We browsed the Costco website to find and include only the top-rated and most-reviewed frying pans for your cooking needs; that means you can rest assured that they are vetted and used by paying Costco customers. This list includes a mixture of standalone frying pans as well as cooking sets that include pans and skillets.

We are including skillets as frying pans, since a home cook may use them in the kitchen interchangeably. They can generally still be used for anything from deep frying cuts of meat, like making our classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe, to cooking up your favorite style of eggs or shallow frying some potatoes. That means you don't have to go out of your way to buy a bunch of different cooking pans for your frying needs.

Costco has a range of sizes, materials, and options to use in your home. Features you may want to consider when shopping for a frying pan are oven-safe temperatures, whether it's dishwasher-safe, or if it can be utilized on your specific type of oven range. Hopefully, you'll find something that catches your eye and matches your kitchen.