The 9 Best Frying Pans To Buy At Costco, According To Shoppers
Costco is home to rotisserie chicken, piles and piles of snacks, and delicious prepared food to take home with you. But there are other options hidden within its walls and online that you might have passed by without a second glance: frying pans. We browsed the Costco website to find and include only the top-rated and most-reviewed frying pans for your cooking needs; that means you can rest assured that they are vetted and used by paying Costco customers. This list includes a mixture of standalone frying pans as well as cooking sets that include pans and skillets.
We are including skillets as frying pans, since a home cook may use them in the kitchen interchangeably. They can generally still be used for anything from deep frying cuts of meat, like making our classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe, to cooking up your favorite style of eggs or shallow frying some potatoes. That means you don't have to go out of your way to buy a bunch of different cooking pans for your frying needs.
Costco has a range of sizes, materials, and options to use in your home. Features you may want to consider when shopping for a frying pan are oven-safe temperatures, whether it's dishwasher-safe, or if it can be utilized on your specific type of oven range. Hopefully, you'll find something that catches your eye and matches your kitchen.
Tramontina Professional 8-Inch Non-Stick Restaurant Fry Pan 2-Pack
If you need restaurant-style fry pans, then you have to get this Tramontina professional set of two 8-inch non-stick pans made from heavy-gauge aluminum alloy. Costco reviewers say that the price for two pans is unbeatable, and if and when they ever wear out, they would happily repurchase the same ones. While these are compatible with ceramic glass, gas, and electric cooktops, you should avoid using them on induction tops. They are oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which some people consider a bonus.
The red handle is actually a silicone grip that you can remove, which adds a striking yet functional quality. Once taken off, you're left with a stainless-steel handle. Chef Gordon Ramsey says that a non-stick frying pan with a metal handle that can be used in the oven can elevate your cooking game, so this set fits the bill.
Shoppers consistently say that the pans are fantastic for eggs, which is a great quality to have if you've ever made eggs that have stuck to the pan, no matter how much oil or preheating you do. One customer even notes that they have restaurant business experience and have flipped many eggs in their lifetime, and the Tramontina fry pans are the perfect size and slope.
Tramontina Professional 12-Inch Non-Stick Restaurant Fry Pan
We have another Tramontina Professional option, and it's the only solo item on the list. The 12-inch non-stick restaurant fry pan may be a convenient way to give your kitchen an upgrade, because it's safe for most stove types (minus induction) and can be placed in the dishwasher. This, too, has that red silicone soft-grip sleeve that you can take off (a feature that customers seem to enjoy) when placing it in the oven, safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Costco shoppers say that this pan is sturdy and that the large 12-inch size means it's roomy enough to work with bigger portions of food. For example, we think it would be the perfect option to fry up a bunch of three-chile beef flautas; that way, you don't have to spend as much time frying them in batches. Customers also share that this pan is perfect to fry up eggs or make fried buttery pancakes, and that it also works well with delicate fish because of its non-stick properties.
Many people are clearly Tramontina fans, as some shoppers purchase this specific size as well as others to complete their set. While these folks are fully satisfied with the quality and results, they also share that the price is pretty fantastic, too.
Caraway 11-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware & Bakeware Set
The Caraway 11-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware & Bakeware Set is PTFE-free and comes with a 10.5-inch skillet for all your frying needs. People are highly impressed with the non-stick capabilities, which is fantastic, because while these are compatible with any stovetop — including induction — you'll have to skip the dishwasher and clean these by hand. One of our tips when using ceramic pans is to wash with a soft cloth or sponge to keep them sparkling clean and unscratched.
Costco customers mention that the Caraway set cooks evenly and heats up quickly, too, but you could utilize them in the oven up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit if your recipe calls for it. They say that eggs don't stick and that the cookware crisps up things like potatoes easily. Shoppers also like the color, which brings an elegant appearance to the kitchen. Pick from cream, gray, navy, sage, marigold, or Perracotta based on your taste; the range of hues offers the perfect blend of functionality and fashionability. Store and display your pans with ease thanks to the modular cookware rack that comes as part of the 11-piece set.
Circulon Premier Professional 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
The non-stick Circulon Premier Professional Cookware Set comes with 10 pieces, two of which are skillets. There is a 10- and 12-inch skillet, depending on your needs. The great thing about these is that you can place them in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're dishwasher-safe for effortless cleaning. The skillets are compatible with any type of cooktop that you might have, including an induction one. Reviewers say that the pans are sturdy, don't warp, and cook evenly.
People also mention that the non-stick component is a top feature, because not only do things not stick to the pans, but they are super easy to clean (yes, even without a dishwasher). Others mention that after a year of use, the pans are just as sparkling new in their appearance as the day they bought them. "They are without a doubt the best I've ever used in 50+ years as a housewife and cook," says one glowing Costco review about the Circulon pans. The striking color also makes it an eye-catching choice for your kitchen.
Ballarini Modena by Henckels Forged Aluminum 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
For those seeking a few frying pan options, you should take a look at the Ballarini Modena by Henckels 3-piece set. The pan trio has more than 1,000 5-star reviews on Costco's website, indicating plenty of happy customers. These 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pans are made with forged aluminum and come in a fun, speckled design. It's still muted enough that it won't be a focal point in your kitchen, but it's a captivating detail if you prefer something with a unique appearance.
The soft-touch handles give you a fantastic grip, but this also means that the pans have a lower oven-safe temperature of 300 degrees Fahrenheit. They are safe to use on gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen stovetops and are resistant to scratches. Yes, that means your metal utensils won't mess them up. Reviewers say that they are pleased with how breezy they are to clean and how they have even heating. The Ballarini pans also have an uncommon feature that customers say is really convenient: The Thermopoint heat indicator changes color to show you when it's hot and ready to cook with or cool enough for cleaning. Pretty cool.
T-fal Ceramic Non-Stick 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
Fry pans sets are ideal if you need options in different sizes, and T-fal's ceramic non-stick trio of 8-, 10.5-, and 12-inch pans hits that mark. A couple of things to consider, though, are that you can't use them on an induction top and they require handwashing. If those qualities don't scare you, then these might be a spectacular fit for your cooking needs. Don't worry about scrubbing, because many reviewers share how pleased they are with the non-stick qualities, and one even notes that they fried an egg without needing a spatula to flip it — impressive!
Other Costco shoppers say the pans are uncomplicated enough to clean, saying that they only need a rapid rinse and then a quick wipe. Although the exterior appears white, they are actually listed as a gray color, although be it very light. These have a ceramic non-stick coating and an aluminum base that are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. While it may look like the pans have the T-fal logo smack dab in the middle, these are actually another selling point: They have the Thermo-Spot Technology heat indicator, which turns red to tell you that it is fully heated.
Anolon Accolade 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
Anolon's Accolade set from Costco comes with 10 non-stick pieces to employ in your kitchen. But of course, we're here to talk about the frying pans; there are two included in the cooking set: one is 8 inches, and the other is 10 inches, to give you flexibility and wiggle room for your various dishes. They come in a chic dark gray color that makes it easy to match with many kitchens.
One standout feature is that they are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which, while extremely high, is not high enough to broil — which is around 550 degrees Fahrenheit. You can, however, use them with any type of cooktop and easily pop them in the dishwasher to clean. The rivets are also flush with the pan, a quality that customers really enjoy. Non-flat rivets can be annoying to clean; sometimes, they can even come loose. Reviewers on the Costco website say that the pans are a breeze to clean, and they are impressed with the quality and appearance. So, perhaps you can join the hundreds of positive reviews and add this to your virtual shopping cart.
GreenPan Paris Pro 14-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
Get yourself a larger cookware set with the GreenPan Paris Pro 14-piece medley. You'll get three frying pan sizes here, including 8-, 9.5-, and 11-inch options — the latter two are a slightly different sizing than some of the others we've covered to make them a stand-out option. Customers say that they are thoroughly blown away by the pans. These are also ceramic non-stick, which is perfect if you prefer something without PFAS (something that many non-stick pans have).
Reviewers also mention that they are a tad thinner and lighter than some other cookware picks, which can be a plus if you don't want to strain your wrist. While not safe for induction stoves, you can cook with them on other stovetops. These GreenPans are safe to use in the dishwasher when you don't feel like scrubbing anything by hand, and you can pop them in the oven up to a whopping 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The matte stainless-steel handles give this set a sophisticated appearance to jazz up your kitchen. Customers love these so much that they mention in their reviews how they plan to purchase them as a gift for other family members.
All-Clad D3 13-Piece Stainless-Steel Cookware Set
Anyone looking for a stainless-steel cooking set should set their eyes on this All-Clad D3 13-piece set, which is safe to place in the oven and under the broiler up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. They have that classic shiny silver appearance and come with three fry pans — 8-, 10-, and 12-inch — with long handles, according to reviewers.
The brand recommends handwashing, but that doesn't deter people from buying the set. Reviewers say it's pretty easy to clean, especially if you let it soak in water with a bit of soap or clean with Bar Keepers Friend for tougher, stuck-on spots. Shoppers highlight that the appearance of the pans is beautiful, that they have even heat distribution, and that they feel good in their hands. You can use them on any type of stovetop, which makes them a top pick if you have an induction stove.
Methodology
Costco has quite a lot of cookware sets, but for this article, we wanted to focus on the frying pans. We made our selection by going to the cookware set section, as well as the skillets, frying, and saute pans section of the Costco website, and filtering each by four-star and up ratings. We then looked at the pans with the most ratings. For example, something that has a 4.3-star review with 120 reviews has more leverage than something with 5 stars but only four reviews; therefore, we avoided high star ratings that were backed up by only a small number of reviews.
For items that were in a set of pans or a pan alone, it was easy to look through the reviews to see what people said. However, for sets that included more than just pans, we had to look through the actual reviews to see what people said about the pan itself. We've highlighted our findings for each set.