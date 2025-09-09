This One Frying Pan Detail Can Elevate Your Cooking Game, According To Gordon Ramsay

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the amount of time Gordon Ramsay has spent in front of a camera over the past couple of decades, there is no shortage of culinary gems worth listening to as an up-and-coming cook, but among Gordon Ramsay's best tips for home chefs is one about cookware. One of Ramsay's most-suggested cooking tools is a versatile classic, the nonstick frying pan — but only if it's oven-ready. In a video on his YouTube channel, Ramsay suggests, "Look for an oven-proof frying pan with a metal handle if you want to cook like pros." Here, he points out that the oven-ready design not only allows you to cook on the stovetop but also to finish seared dishes in the oven.

This technique, where a dish is started on the stove and then transferred to the oven to finish cooking, is called pan-roasting, which benefits many types of meats. Salmon fillets, lamb chops, and steaks like ribeye and filet mignon are all perfect candidates for pan-roasting, as they all benefit from two different types of heat being applied during the cooking process. This consists of a hot sear to start and a lower bake to finish.

This method is perfectly encapsulated by finishing chicken thighs in the oven. Skin-on chicken thighs have a lot of fat that needs to be dealt with in order to get the beautiful, crisp final product that is so universally adored. Starting the chicken with direct heat in the skillet allows you to render all that fat. Then, once the fat is gone, the best way to cook the chicken through is in the oven. With a good oven-safe frying pan, all you have to do is toss it right in and let that indirect heat slowly bring those chicken thighs to juicy perfection.