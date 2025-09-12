How To Clean Pans With Bar Keepers Friend Without Leaving Powder Behind

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you spend enough time in any kitchen, you will see the grim fate of many pots and pans. A baked-on black coating builds up over time until you can barely tell if the pan was stainless steel, nonstick, or enamel. You can still wash it to the point that it's clean and usable, but that carbon buildup is almost impossible to remove with traditional cleansers and sponges. That's where a product like Bar Keepers Friend comes in. Although it's formulated to remove the most stubborn baked-on stains, some people have trouble getting the residue off once they use it. Luckily, there's a solution for that. During a Reddit AMA hosted by the Bar Keepers Friend marketing team, the brand helped out some users who had tried the product but swapped one mess for another.

The problem was that the powdered cleanser left residue on the pan even after it had been rinsed. According to the team, residue happens when too much cleaner is used for the size of the pan or when the pan isn't rinsed thoroughly. Ironically, if it's dried on and you can feel it with your fingers, the solution is a little more Bar Keepers Friend Superior Cleaner and Polish. Just use a bit this time, along with a non-scratching sponge and a thorough rinse in warm water. The brand also suggests using a microfiber cloth as an option. Part of the problem is that poor water pressure may prevent full rinsing. Because this stuff is designed to remove serious stains, it has some bulk to it. That means removing the residue takes a little elbow grease, too.