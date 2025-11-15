Don't Throw Out Leftover Lemon Peels, Use Them In Your Garden Instead

There's a helpful symbiosis between your kitchen and your garden, as a whole range of food scraps can be turned into fertilizer, which in turn can give you more food. Egg shells and coffee grounds are well known for their horticultural benefits, but using leftover lemon peels can also boost the growth of some of your plants.

Lemon peels contain phosphorus, which is essential for healthy roots, potassium, for better fruiting and flowering, and nitrogen, which ensures your plants have plenty of lush green leaves. As an added benefit, the essential oils from the lemon peels can act as a deterrent to certain pests, including aphids and mosquitoes.

Lemons are acidic, which means plants that need acidic soil to thrive (such as potatoes, peppers, and azaleas) will benefit from tipping the pH level in the right direction. The flipside to this is that you should avoid using lemon peels around plants that prefer alkaline soils. This includes cabbages, asparagus, and lavender. This is the same reason you can't apply coffee grounds to all plants.

While you can simply add lemon peels to the compost heap, or bury them directly into the soil, making a fertilizer allows you to get a more even distribution and avoid creating any overly acidic patches of soil.