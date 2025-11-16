Why No One Should Buy Aldi's Deli Cheese Slices, According To Reddit
The humble grocery store known as Aldi is home to a number of sought-after deals on kitchen items, fresh produce, frozen feasts, and much more. When it comes to cheese, however, Redditors vehemently advise against picking up a pre-sliced package from its deli. White its fresh cheese selection is rather impressive, the sliced cheese is noted as being too thin, poorly packaged, prone to molding, and generally not worthwhile.
Pre-sliced deli cheese stands among a handful of Aldi products to avoid buying, according to Reddit, and with good reason. Of the packaging, users say, "There's no way the sliced cheese packaging is cheaper than other options. It's just a terrible design that they probably already committed to and was too late once they realized it sucked." Others note that they opt to rehome the cheese in a more secure Ziploc bag rather than risking the cheese molding too quickly in its Aldi packaging.
Users also targeted the appearance of Aldi's sliced cheeses, writing, "Their sliced cheddar and stuff doesn't even look or taste like cheese." It is worth noting that Aldi's specialty cheeses are considered a much better buy. Users state that these cheeses, "can be good, but their sliced cheddar and stuff doesn't even look or taste like cheese."
Better options for sliced cheese
It's wisest to stick to Aldi's block cheeses, curds, and other specialty selections rather than waste money on its pre-sliced deli offerings. If you want to make a grilled cheese sandwich or melt a slice of sharp cheddar over a slice of freshly baked apple pie, with so many popular cheese brands to choose from, you'll have a better time sourcing your slices elsewhere. That's not to say Aldi's specialty cheeses should be ignored, though. In fact, there are a myriad of delightful varieties that you can slice yourself for melting and cooking, cut into cubes for a crave-worthy charcuterie spread, or explore other creative culinary options.
Take Aldi's Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese, for example. This tangy and rich blend of flavors is perfect for slicing and adding to a turkey sandwich for the perfect touch of creamy texture and taste. Similarly, Aldi's Applewood Smoked Gouda Cheese can be carefully sliced and included in a mix of other cheese slices for the ultimate gooey and melty grilled cheese.
For dependable deli sliced cheese, go with Kerrygold, Tillamook, Cracker Barrel, and similar brands. The key to preventing your cheese from molding is proper storage. Store your slices in an airtight container in the fridge and keep a close eye on them. Aldi's great prices mean you can enjoy a number of amazing products, so long as you steer clear of its unappetizing packaged deli fare.