Why No One Should Buy Aldi's Deli Cheese Slices, According To Reddit

The humble grocery store known as Aldi is home to a number of sought-after deals on kitchen items, fresh produce, frozen feasts, and much more. When it comes to cheese, however, Redditors vehemently advise against picking up a pre-sliced package from its deli. White its fresh cheese selection is rather impressive, the sliced cheese is noted as being too thin, poorly packaged, prone to molding, and generally not worthwhile.

Pre-sliced deli cheese stands among a handful of Aldi products to avoid buying, according to Reddit, and with good reason. Of the packaging, users say, "There's no way the sliced cheese packaging is cheaper than other options. It's just a terrible design that they probably already committed to and was too late once they realized it sucked." Others note that they opt to rehome the cheese in a more secure Ziploc bag rather than risking the cheese molding too quickly in its Aldi packaging.

Users also targeted the appearance of Aldi's sliced cheeses, writing, "Their sliced cheddar and stuff doesn't even look or taste like cheese." It is worth noting that Aldi's specialty cheeses are considered a much better buy. Users state that these cheeses, "can be good, but their sliced cheddar and stuff doesn't even look or taste like cheese."