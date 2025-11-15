7 Ways To Make Frozen Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes 10x Better

Making salad dressing at home is relatively simple, but sometimes when you're feeling lazy, you might just want to drizzle your salad with a bottled dressing that you already have hanging out in the fridge. But if you have some Caesar dressing on hand, you should know that it can be used for way more than just salad. In fact, it may just be the perfect ingredient to upgrade your Kirkland Signature chicken bakes. Chicken bakes already come with Caesar dressing mixed into the filling. But another helping of it can offer richness and creaminess along with a funky tang that complements the hearty flavors in the chicken bake.

Don't think that you're just going to be dipping the chicken bake into the Caesar dressing. If you want to take the dish up another notch, there's an even better way to infuse that Caesar flavor. Just take a knife and spread some of the dressing onto the outside of the chicken bake before you put it in the oven, allowing it to permeate the crust while it bakes. Since most Caesar dressing contains eggs, it essentially works like an egg wash, which gives the chicken bake some extra crisp while building an extra layer of flavor.