Why Dining At A Food Hall Instead Of A Standard Restaurant May Be Worth It

Restaurants may be struggling in the U.S. as inflation-weary customers balk at high prices, but food halls have been bucking that trend. Although there have been a few great historic food halls in the country for years, like Los Angeles' Grand Central Market or Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, the concept of a bunch of small food stalls in one location was mostly limited to mall food courts filled with chains.

That changed over the last decade. In 2010, there were only 25 food halls in the United States, but by the end of the decade, that number approached 200. Today, there are over 300 food halls nationwide, and reportedly almost 150 more in development. And it's not hard to understand why, because food halls offer great advantages to both diners and business owners.

The first and most clear upside to food halls for everyone is price. This is a huge selling point as restaurant menu prices have increased by an average of 30% since 2020. By combining multiple small stalls under one roof, restaurant owners have lower overhead costs for rent and maintenance, and also a smaller footprint, which is a major portion of the expense of running a business. This makes it possible for vendors to offer lower prices to customers, and because a variety of restaurants all operate together, there are usually options at different price points. This makes food halls a great option for people eating out on a budget.