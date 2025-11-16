Starbucks Recalls That Shook The Coffee Chain

Starbucks is, without a doubt, the biggest coffee brand in the world. Not only does it have more than 40,000 stores globally, but it also sells products in more than one million retailers around the world. Often, the chain gets it right. It offers drinks and food items that people love and keep coming back for. Think: Pumpkin Spice Lattes and cake pops, for example.

But sometimes, Starbucks gets it really, really wrong. So wrong, in fact, that it has put people's health at risk. Over the years, several Starbucks products have posed a threat of injury or a choking hazard. And sometimes, its popular food items have even made people sick.

When something does go wrong, however, the coffee giant is usually quick to pull the impacted product from the market. Below, we've listed some of the biggest recalls in Starbucks history that must have really shaken the coffee chain.