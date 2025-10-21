The Classic, Seasonal Starbucks Drink You Can Find At Almost Any Store Worldwide

Each country and culture around the world celebrates the coming of fall in different ways, but in thousands of Starbucks coffeehouses across the globe, the chain marks the season by bringing back one of its most iconic drinks: the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Yes, PSLs might be bound by the season, but not by geography — it's one of the very few seasonal drinks that consistently returns to the international Starbucks menu. The same cannot be said for Starbucks' Apple Joy Latte, an apple pie-inspired latte made for the Chinese market that is sold during the holidays. Nor is it true for the Hojicha Scented Yakiimo Mousse Tea Latte, which has flavors of roasted green tea and sweet potato, but can only be ordered if you happen to be in Japan during the fall.

Yet as beloved as the Pumpkin Spice Latte's warm, spiced aroma and sweet, rich flavor are worldwide, Starbucks hasn't stopped at only offering the classic version. The chain has plenty of Pumpkin Spice Latte variations and other autumnal menu items that are popular in different markets throughout the globe.