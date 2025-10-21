The Classic, Seasonal Starbucks Drink You Can Find At Almost Any Store Worldwide
Each country and culture around the world celebrates the coming of fall in different ways, but in thousands of Starbucks coffeehouses across the globe, the chain marks the season by bringing back one of its most iconic drinks: the Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Yes, PSLs might be bound by the season, but not by geography — it's one of the very few seasonal drinks that consistently returns to the international Starbucks menu. The same cannot be said for Starbucks' Apple Joy Latte, an apple pie-inspired latte made for the Chinese market that is sold during the holidays. Nor is it true for the Hojicha Scented Yakiimo Mousse Tea Latte, which has flavors of roasted green tea and sweet potato, but can only be ordered if you happen to be in Japan during the fall.
Yet as beloved as the Pumpkin Spice Latte's warm, spiced aroma and sweet, rich flavor are worldwide, Starbucks hasn't stopped at only offering the classic version. The chain has plenty of Pumpkin Spice Latte variations and other autumnal menu items that are popular in different markets throughout the globe.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice has taken the world by storm
On the international scene, Pumpkin Spice Latte fans complete their latte order with seasonal baked goods. In Japan, customers pair their PSLs with a pumpkin scone. U.S. fans might remember this treat from its appearance on fall menus through 2023, before it was discontinued stateside. An icing-free version of the pumpkin scone, however, remains a fixture in Japan. Across the Pacific in Mexico, the pastry pairing options continue with items like carrot cake and apple strudel, which complement the latte's fall flavor.
Starbucks stores in other nations put their own spin on the traditional recipe, too. For fall 2023, locations in the Middle East and North Africa welcomed the Pumpkin Cream Doubleshot Iced Shaken Espresso, a combination of pumpkin spice syrup, cream, and espresso shaken together with ice, then topped with a layer of pumpkin cream cold foam. In Starbucks' Asia Pacific region, you'll find the Pumpkin Spice Cream Nitro Cold Brew: pumpkin spice cold foam atop a buzzy Starbucks' nitro cold brew coffee infused with vanilla sweet cream. Sounds amazing — and if you want to have a taste, it's available in the U.S. as a limited-edition canned drink.
As you see, the Pumpkin Spice Latte may take different forms around the world, but its magic knows no borders. Some flavors are simply universal.