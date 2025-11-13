This Discontinued Little Debbie Snack Was A Fruity Favorite That Fans Want Back
Small yet mighty, snack cakes are a great way to take a bite out of nostalgia. For those who grew up loving Little Debbie's sweet treats, there are many old favorites that still grace grocery store shelves today, while others may have sadly disappeared for good. Of the many discontinued Little Debbie snack cakes that need to make a comeback, Banana Twins were a delight of tropical, fluffy, and creamy goodness that fans still enthusiastically adore.
With a taste and texture resemblant of the original version of Twinkies, Little Debbie Banana Twins were two-packs of rectangular, banana-flavored cakes sandwiched on either side of a creamy filling. These snacks were discontinued around 2022, as Little Debbie confirmed in a Facebook comment that the Banana Twins' sales were not high enough to keep them in stores. Despite these claims, fan fervor for the fruity cakes would suggest otherwise.
Reddit comments ranging from "I really wish they'd bring these back!" to "I'd sell my soul for one of these" clearly demonstrate how much people love this treat. What's more, a petition calling for the return of Banana Twins springs new hope for these sought-after snacks.
Tips for recreating Little Debbie's Banana Twins
There are a great deal of Little Debbie cakes people would love to see return to the permanent lineup, including Boston Creme Rolls and Spice Cakes. If you've got a hankering for a Little Debbie banana treat, you can always get by with its Banana Marshmallow Pies in the meantime; however, the consistency and flavors will be decidedly different. For those who want to try recreating the discontinued Banana Twins, the internet is rich with copycat recipes and recommendations for Little Debbie dupes that should satisfy your sweet tooth.
Starting with the banana-flavored cake base, it might not come as much of a surprise that the taste comes from an extract such as McCormick Banana Extract and not the real fruit. Baking a rectangular sheet cake using a standard mix of butter, flour, eggs, baking powder, buttermilk, salt, and sugar with the addition of the flavored extract will allow you to portion out either side of the cake "sandwich" to house your vanilla filling.
For the filling, you can opt to grab a can of Duncan Hines Whipped Fluffy White Flavored Frosting or a similar store-bought brand, or whip up your own from scratch. All you need is powdered sugar, butter, vanilla extract, heavy whipping cream, and salt. Making the cake and filling on your own also means you can improve on the discontinued Little Debbie versions by adjusting the ratios of cake to filling to your personal preference.