This Discontinued Little Debbie Snack Was A Fruity Favorite That Fans Want Back

Small yet mighty, snack cakes are a great way to take a bite out of nostalgia. For those who grew up loving Little Debbie's sweet treats, there are many old favorites that still grace grocery store shelves today, while others may have sadly disappeared for good. Of the many discontinued Little Debbie snack cakes that need to make a comeback, Banana Twins were a delight of tropical, fluffy, and creamy goodness that fans still enthusiastically adore.

With a taste and texture resemblant of the original version of Twinkies, Little Debbie Banana Twins were two-packs of rectangular, banana-flavored cakes sandwiched on either side of a creamy filling. These snacks were discontinued around 2022, as Little Debbie confirmed in a Facebook comment that the Banana Twins' sales were not high enough to keep them in stores. Despite these claims, fan fervor for the fruity cakes would suggest otherwise.

Reddit comments ranging from "I really wish they'd bring these back!" to "I'd sell my soul for one of these" clearly demonstrate how much people love this treat. What's more, a petition calling for the return of Banana Twins springs new hope for these sought-after snacks.