9 Discontinued Little Debbie Snacks That Need To Make A Comeback

Think back to lunchtime in the cafeteria when you were a kid. You open your lunchbox that your mom or dad packed for you, and you find a plastic-wrapped pastry that you know is going to give you the sugar rush you need to take on the playground. Chances are, that processed pastry was from Little Debbie, a brand known for its iconic bakery items. Do they taste like they come from the fancy local bakery in your neighborhood? Maybe not. But those pastries trigger a sense of nostalgia in many of us who grew up with them.

There are still plenty of Little Debbie snacks available on store shelves, but there are many others that have been discontinued in years past. Sometimes, we find ourselves dreaming about these defunct snacks ... and maybe you do, too. Let's take a closer look at these discontinued Little Debbie snacks that need to make a comeback, and you might just remember your cafeteria days a bit more vividly.