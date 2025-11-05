The Discontinued Little Debbie Cake Snack We Want To Return To The Permanent Lineup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to store-bought snack cakes, Little Debbie is a forerunner in dessert innovations. With a wide variety of current popular treats on the market, there are still those for which fans pine in the hopes they might return to shelves again. As per Tasting Table's roundup of discontinued Little Debbie snacks that need to make a comeback, Boston Creme Rolls are one that hold a special place in the hearts and minds of all those with a sweet tooth.

Akin to the Swiss Rolls for which Little Debbie is well known, and presumably inspired by a decadent Boston cream pie, the Boston Creme Rolls' base was a yellow sponge cake filled with a creamy center and drizzled chocolate. Sadly, as of 2023, these fan favorites disappeared from shelves permanently. Though years have passed since these desserts have deserted their place in the Little Debbie lineup, fans are still clamoring for their triumphant return.

Some have even tried to create petitions calling for the comeback of the cakes, while others continue to email Little Debbie in the hopes that they can make their case. Despite the disappointment over the snack cakes' discontinuation, you can still find ways to replicate these beloved rolls at home.