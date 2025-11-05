The Discontinued Little Debbie Cake Snack We Want To Return To The Permanent Lineup
When it comes to store-bought snack cakes, Little Debbie is a forerunner in dessert innovations. With a wide variety of current popular treats on the market, there are still those for which fans pine in the hopes they might return to shelves again. As per Tasting Table's roundup of discontinued Little Debbie snacks that need to make a comeback, Boston Creme Rolls are one that hold a special place in the hearts and minds of all those with a sweet tooth.
Akin to the Swiss Rolls for which Little Debbie is well known, and presumably inspired by a decadent Boston cream pie, the Boston Creme Rolls' base was a yellow sponge cake filled with a creamy center and drizzled chocolate. Sadly, as of 2023, these fan favorites disappeared from shelves permanently. Though years have passed since these desserts have deserted their place in the Little Debbie lineup, fans are still clamoring for their triumphant return.
Some have even tried to create petitions calling for the comeback of the cakes, while others continue to email Little Debbie in the hopes that they can make their case. Despite the disappointment over the snack cakes' discontinuation, you can still find ways to replicate these beloved rolls at home.
Sweet memories of Boston Creme Rolls
Across the internet, fans fondly remember these discontinued Little Debbie cakes with passion. Redditors mention that the cake rolls are just one example of, "how much good stuff they got rid of." In the comments section of the online petition on Change.org, users shared exactly why they hold the desserts so dear, with one petitioner writing, "I remember these as being the go to snack! Bring back the childhood memories, bring back.the GOAT of lil debbie snacks!" Another noted, "Boston cream cakes were my favorite! Won't buy anything else! I'll make my own cakes until they come back!"
Rather than despair over a discontinued Little Debbie treat, you can get inspired by these classic cakes and try your hand at replicating the recipe. One unique take on the Boston cream pie, which the Little Debbie cakes are based on, can be created by simply grabbing a package of King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, and filling each one with a creamy vanilla custard before dipping them in chocolate. Similarly, you can modify a strawberry lemonade Swiss roll recipe to accommodate the familiar flavors for a larger-scale version of the miniature treat.
It's also worth considering trying some of the other Little Debbie cakes that have not been discontinued. Though not entirely the same as the Boston Creme Rolls, Little Debbie Zebra Cakes will get you about as close as possible to the fan favorite treat. These can be dipped into a chocolate ganache for a little extra fun and flavor.