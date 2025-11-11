Score A BLT At Burger King With The Simplest Secret Menu Ordering Hack
You may know this already, but hidden beneath the classic Burger King menu is a world of potential for make-it-your-own creations. That's where you can tweak familiar dishes, sometimes with very simple ingredients, and discover brand new ways to enjoy old favorites. There's already a long list of secret menu items at Burger King for you to try — at the top of which is a BLT version of the beloved Whopper (or even Whopper Jr.) burger.
The history of Burger King's famous Whopper dates all the way back to 1957. In the ever-evolving fast food world, surviving the test of time is no easy feat, but this iconic dish remains after all these years. Customers love its combination of flame-grilled beef patties, vibrant tomatoes, crisp lettuce, pickles, onions, plus some mayo and ketchup. The original lineup already includes two of the three main components for a classic BLT sandwich, saving only the bacon. And that's when you ask for bacon strips as an extra Whopper burger topping to complete this coveted trio.
Just like that, your burger takes on the beloved qualities of a classic BLT. It now has that salty, smoky bacon goodness, taken to new heights by the savory beef. Those bold flavors are balanced out by the freshness of the tomatoes and lettuce. Of course, you can always extract the patty and just enjoy the bacon, lettuce, and tomato combo alone — staying as true to the BLT experience as possible.
Customize your BLT Whopper with sauces and more
Don't be fooled by the three-ingredient name. There are so many marvelous ways to elevate your BLT, and some of them you can easily order alongside the BLT Whopper. This is when you make the most of Burger King's extensive range of dip and sauce options. Ranch is always a safe starting point, but BBQ sauce and its smoky, tangy depth are a much better fit for the overall meaty richness. For something slightly out of the ordinary, the zesty sauce will do the trick. Love it or hate it, there's no denying that the sauce's piquant and sour notes make for quite an interesting twist.
At home, you can elevate your takeaway order with items already sitting in your fridge and pantry. Got a jar of tomato jam sitting around, or perhaps some bacon jam you've been meaning to try? There's no better canvas than a BLT sandwich. Other greens, like arugula and spinach, are always welcome. Their earthy bites can do wonders in alleviating some of the meat's heaviness. Don't forget about the trusty avocado, either.
Want to add pops of intense flavors instead? That's when you bring in dill pickles, chipotle chilies in adobo, pickled jalapeños, and more. And since this is still a burger we're talking about, a bit of cheese never hurts — be it the go-to American or something as unexpected as a hearty spread of pimento cheese.