Score A BLT At Burger King With The Simplest Secret Menu Ordering Hack

You may know this already, but hidden beneath the classic Burger King menu is a world of potential for make-it-your-own creations. That's where you can tweak familiar dishes, sometimes with very simple ingredients, and discover brand new ways to enjoy old favorites. There's already a long list of secret menu items at Burger King for you to try — at the top of which is a BLT version of the beloved Whopper (or even Whopper Jr.) burger.

The history of Burger King's famous Whopper dates all the way back to 1957. In the ever-evolving fast food world, surviving the test of time is no easy feat, but this iconic dish remains after all these years. Customers love its combination of flame-grilled beef patties, vibrant tomatoes, crisp lettuce, pickles, onions, plus some mayo and ketchup. The original lineup already includes two of the three main components for a classic BLT sandwich, saving only the bacon. And that's when you ask for bacon strips as an extra Whopper burger topping to complete this coveted trio.

Just like that, your burger takes on the beloved qualities of a classic BLT. It now has that salty, smoky bacon goodness, taken to new heights by the savory beef. Those bold flavors are balanced out by the freshness of the tomatoes and lettuce. Of course, you can always extract the patty and just enjoy the bacon, lettuce, and tomato combo alone — staying as true to the BLT experience as possible.