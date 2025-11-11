This Walmart Find Under $4 Adds Delicious Fall Flavor To Coffee And Desserts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With so many fun store-bought fall foods and plenty of festive kitchenware to choose from, amping up the autumnal vibes doesn't need much effort. If you're a fan of the pumpkin spice trend, try a little culinary creativity with one of Walmart's underrated food products. Great Value pumpkin butter absolutely lives up to its name at less than four dollars for a 10-ounce jar that has a wide variety of uses.
When considering the best pumpkin butters to indulge in this fall, don't rule out this affordable Walmart offering, as it might just surprise you. A limited edition product, the seasonal pumpkin butter is made with a handful of wholesome ingredients that include pumpkin puree, cane sugar, water, lemon juice concentrate, honey, clove, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. Harnessing the unmistakable flavors of fall in a convenient spread opens up the possibilities for a host of applications, including in your coffee, desserts, and even breakfast foods, among others.
Reviews for this spiced spread echo its usefulness, calling it a "gr8 (sic) addition to my kitchen" and "perfect for the fall season." For the "PSL" aficionados reading, this butter makes an excellent addition when mixed with a freshly pulled shot of espresso or blended up with ice and cold brew coffee. Of course, you don't have to stop at dessert-inspired beverages to make the most of this popular pumpkin product.
Tips for enjoying Great Value pumpkin butter
Truly, pumpkin butter is the ultimate fall condiment. And if you prefer to go the store-bought route rather than making your own, Walmart's house brand will not disappoint. For a basic and fulfilling fall breakfast, try spreading some on toasted Thomas' Cinnamon Swirl Bagels or a thick and hearty pumpernickel toast. It's also an excellent addition to baked oatmeal or mixed into a bowl of Greek yogurt or cottage cheese.
Use this pumpkin butter to make a mouthwatering dessert that you'll keep coming back to every season. It's a perfect addition to a batch of pumpkin butter blondies, scratch-made rugelach, or even swirled into a roll cake. Try it on top of a scoop of vanilla ice cream or mixed into a butter pecan-based milkshake.
On the savory side, you can use it as a glaze for ham steaks or add it as a unique upgrade to a butter chicken curry recipe. Don't be afraid to get a little experimental and enjoy this fall favorite to the max. This pumpkin butter graces the shelves of Walmart, but once a year, and you'll want to stock up for the season.