This Walmart Find Under $4 Adds Delicious Fall Flavor To Coffee And Desserts

With so many fun store-bought fall foods and plenty of festive kitchenware to choose from, amping up the autumnal vibes doesn't need much effort. If you're a fan of the pumpkin spice trend, try a little culinary creativity with one of Walmart's underrated food products. Great Value pumpkin butter absolutely lives up to its name at less than four dollars for a 10-ounce jar that has a wide variety of uses.

When considering the best pumpkin butters to indulge in this fall, don't rule out this affordable Walmart offering, as it might just surprise you. A limited edition product, the seasonal pumpkin butter is made with a handful of wholesome ingredients that include pumpkin puree, cane sugar, water, lemon juice concentrate, honey, clove, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. Harnessing the unmistakable flavors of fall in a convenient spread opens up the possibilities for a host of applications, including in your coffee, desserts, and even breakfast foods, among others.

Reviews for this spiced spread echo its usefulness, calling it a "gr8 (sic) addition to my kitchen" and "perfect for the fall season." For the "PSL" aficionados reading, this butter makes an excellent addition when mixed with a freshly pulled shot of espresso or blended up with ice and cold brew coffee. Of course, you don't have to stop at dessert-inspired beverages to make the most of this popular pumpkin product.